Wease is currently ranked the No. 24 transfer prospect, according to the Rivals Transfer Tracker .

Missouri made a big splash in the transfer portal on Saturday, landing a commitment from former Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease .

Across three seasons with the Sooners, Wease hauled in 64 catches for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This past season, Wease caught 19 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2020, when he tallied 37 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the 2021 season due to injury.

His best game came this past season in a 51-48 loss to Texas Tech, where he recorded three catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Wease was one of the most sought-after recruits coming out of Allen (Tex.) High School in the 2019 class, ranked a five-star prospect and 11th nationally by Rivals.com.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Missouri lost its top wide receiver, Dominic Lovett, to the transfer portal on December 5th. He led the Tigers with 56 catches for 846 yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 season.