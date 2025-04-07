Mizzou adds transfer guard Sebastian Mack

MizzouToday and Rivals.com have confirmed reports that the Missouri Tigers have their third transfer portal addition of the cycle and the first guard in UCLA junior Sebastian Mack.

Mack, a 6-foot-3 Chicago native, went out to California and had an instant impact with the Bruins, starting 30-of-33 games his freshman year and averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the field, 28.3 percent from 3 and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line.

But his role declined as a sophomore, starting just 1-of-34 games while playing six fewer minutes per contest.

This past season, Mack averaged 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, but shot better at every level, hitting 42.6 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from 3 and 74.3 percent from the line.