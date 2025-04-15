Mizzou assistant Charlton "C.Y." Young takes Miami job

Dennis Gates will have a second position to fill on his coaching staff after assistant coach Charlton (C.Y.) Young was announced as a new Associate Coach at Miami on Tuesday morning.

Young has been coaching since 1996-97 and returns to the state where he spent 2013-22 before joining the Tigers for the 2022-23 season. Young was on Gates’ mentor, Leonard Hamilton’s, staff at Florida State before joining Gates in Columbia.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Young helped Missouri return to the NCAA Tournament twice.

Young is credited with a large portion of the high school recruiting success the Tigers have had with Gates along with recruiting success at multiple previous career stops.

“C.Y. is a South Florida legend with 30 years’ experience as a head coach and assistant coach,” Miami coach Jai Lucas said. “His extensive knowledge of the game, coupled with his strong national relationships make him an invaluable asset to the program. I am thrilled to have someone with sucha wealth of experience by my side.”

Young is the second member of Gates’ staff to depart Columbia this offseason along with Rob Summers who is now the head coach at Cleveland State.