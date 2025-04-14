Mizzou baseball swept again

The Missouri Tigers were swept by Florida, losing 11-2 on Thursday, then dropping both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday, 5-0 in seven innings to start and 3-2 in seven innings in the night cap. They did beat SIU-Edwardsville 11-8 on Tuesday. Here is a recap of all the Tiger baseball action from the week.

Advertisement

(Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck - USA TODAY Sports)

Tuesday

The Tigers started the week with a ninth-inning road win against SIU-Edwardsville. The Tigers opened the game with two runs in the top of the first, but SIUE tied the game with two runs in the bottom half. In the second, Mizzou added two to retake the lead, but SIUE scored three in the bottom half to jump in front 5-4. Then the Tigers scored two more in both the third and fourth to go up 8-5, but SIUE scored one in the bottom of the seventh and two in the eighth to tie the game at eight. In the ninth, Tyler Macon singled and Cayden Nicoletto sent a home run to left to put the Tigers in front for good. Then Gehrig Goldbeck walked, took second on a passed ball and scored on a Chris Patterson triple for an insurance run. The Tigers got their runs in the first on a Pierre Seals home run that scored Macon, then Keegan Knutson reached on an error that scored Peyton Basler and Jedier Hernandez in the second. In the third, a Patters double scored Goldbeck and Seals, then in the fourth, Seals singled to score Macon and Knutson. Seals led the team with a 3-for-4 day and a walk, bringing in four RBI and scoring two runs. Patterson went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple, while bringing home three RBI. Macon had a triple and a single, while scoring three runs. The Tigers had 12 total hits. Wil Libbert started for Missouri, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out five. Kadden Drew got the win, pitching the final 4.0 innings and allowing three unearned runs on four hits and a hit batter, while striking out three. The Tigers made eight errors in the win.

Thursday

A big first inning for Florida sunk the Tigers in Game 1 of the series. Florida scored six runs in the bottom of the first, three in the fourth and two in the seventh to build an 11-2 win. The Tigers’ two runs came in the top of the third. Basler doubled to score Patters and Nicoletto walked with the bases loaded. Goldbeck went 2-for-4 to lead the Tigers, while Patterson and Basler both had a double. Missouri had six total hits. Brady Kehlenbrink started and pitched 3.0 innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out four. Brock Lucas pitched the final 5.0 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter, while striking out two.

Saturday, Game 1

The Tiger offense never got going in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Missouri had just four hits while Florida put up one run in both the third and fourth and three more in the sixth to build a 5-0 win. Seals, Jackson Lovich, Mateo Serna and Patterson each had one of the Tigers’ four hits. Kaden Jacobi started for the Tigers, allowing three runs on five hits, four walks and two hit batters, while striking out three in 5.1 innings. James Vaughn got the next out, but allowed two runs on three hits and two walks (one intentional), then PJ Green got the final out, but allowed a walk.

Saturday, Game 2

Missouri put up about its best showing in an SEC game in Saturday’s second matchup, dropping a 3-2 game on a Florida walk-off single. The Tigers took the lead with a run in the top of the second, but Florida scored two in the fourth to take the lead before Missouri tied the game with a run in the sixth. In the second, Seals sent a home run to right center to take the lead, then Nicolleto’s fifth home run of the season tied the game in the sixth. It was the first time this season the Tigers went into the game’s final inning tied against an SEC opponent. Missouri had four total hits with Patterson adding a double to the two home runs, while Basler singled. Tony Neubeck pitched for the third time this season and put up his longest outing, going 2.1 innings and allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out two. Xavier Lovett pitched the final 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, six walks and a hit batter, while striking out four.

Up next