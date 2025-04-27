Mizzou baseball swept at Alabama

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription. Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk. Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.

(Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

Advertisement

The Missouri Tigers dropped their 19th, 20th and 21st consecutive SEC games from Thursday to Saturday in a series against No. 16 Alabama. The Tigers stayed close in the first game, losing 7-5, but dropped the second game 7-3 and the third 12-1 in seven innings. Here’s a recap of each game.

Thursday

The Tigers jumped ahead 5-0 with a big top of the first inning. Keegan Knutson attempted to sacrifice bunt, but reached base on an error that allowed Jackson Lovich to score before Cayden Nicoletto hit a sacrifice fly to score Kaden Peer, Gehrig Goldbeck singled to score Knutson and Brady Picarelli singled to score Goldbeck and Chris Patterson. But the Tiger offense produced only three baserunners on walks and hit batters the next six innings as the Tide came back to tie with two in the second and three in the sixth. Missouri’s offense woke back up in the eighth with a walk, a single and an intentional walk to load the bases, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the inning scoreless. Alabama then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth and the Tigers could muster only a single with three strikeouts in the top of the ninth. Missouri had seven total hits two each from Patterson and Picarelli, and one each from Lovich, Peer and Goldbeck. Brady Kehlenbrink started for Missouri, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out three. Xavier Lovett pitched the next 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out three. PJ Green pitched the eighth, allowing two runs on one walk and two hits to get the loss.

Friday

The Tigers did not do as well Friday as Alabama jumped ahead with two runs in the third and four in the fifth. Missouri scored two in the sixth when Patterson tripled to score Knutson and Seals singled to score Patterson, then added another in the seventh when Peer hit a sacrifice fly to score Goldbeck. But Alabama added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. Missouri had seven hits, led by two from Patterson, who doubled and tripled with an RBI and a run scored. Seals went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. Lovich, Jedier Hernandez and Goldbeck all singled. Wil Libbert started on the mound for Missouri, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing two runs on four hits and five walks, while striking out four. Kaden Jacobi pitched the next 2.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and a hit batter, while striking out two. Ben Smith pitched the net 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk, while striking out one. Josh McDevitt pitched the final frame, striking out two.

Saturday

Then came the worst of the bunch. Alabama scored eight runs in the second inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and another in the fifth. Missouri’s lone run came in the third when Mateo Serna homered to left. The Tigers had five hits, Serna’s home run as well as singles from Lovich, Knutson, Peer and Tyler Macon. Sam Horn started for the Tigers and pitched a clean first inning, but Alabama had a double, a single, back-to-back home runs and a hit batter for the first five plate appearances of the second, knocking Horn out of the game with 1.0+ inning pitched with five runs allowed on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out one. Tony Neubeck came on in relief, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out three. Brock Lucas pitched the next 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out four. Then Ian Lohse pitched for the first time in a month, working a clean sixth and striking out one.

Up next

The Tigers (13-30, 0-21) will stay on the road for a mid-week Border War road matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then will return home to host an SEC series against Georgia starting at 6 p.m. Friday, then continuing at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.