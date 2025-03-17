Mizzou baseball swept at LSU

The Missouri Tigers opened SEC play with a weekend series at No. 2 LSU, dropping all three games. On Friday, LSU won 12-5, then Missouri came close but fell 7-6 on Saturday before losing 10-5 on Sunday. Here’s a rundown of all the action.

Advertisement

(Photo by Angelina Alcantar - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday

Missouri took the initial lead with a two-run Jackson Lovich home run in the top of the second, but LSU answered with two runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game, then put up five in the fourth and another two in the sixth to build a 9-2 lead. Missouri scored in the seventh when Pierre Seals hit a sacrifice fly to score Lovich, then Kaden Peer and Mateo Serna hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the eighth to cut the lead to 9-5. But LSU added three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to create the final margin. Missouri totaled six hits with one each from Peer, Serna, Brock Daniels, Lovich, Keegan Knutson and Cameron Benson. Benson’s hit was a double to go with the three home runs. Ian Lohse started for Missouri, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing seven runs on three hits, two walks and four hit batters, while striking out two. Brock Lucas pitched the next 1.2 scoreless, allowing just one hit and striking out one. Ben Smith finished the game with 3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Saturday

LSU jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second, but Missouri cut the lead when Cayden Nicoletto hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to score Gehrig Goldbeck. Then the visiting Tigers took the lead with three runs on a Knutson home run in the top of the fourth that scored Seals and Lovich. But LSU responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead at 6-4, then added another in the fifth. Missouri’s comeback attempt in the seventh started with a Knutson solo shot, then Daniels grounded into a double play that scored Goldbeck with the bases loaded. But Missouri could not add another run to tie the game. Missouri had 10 hits, two each from Lovich, Seals and Knutson and one each from Goldbeck, Nicoletto, Daniels and Trey Lawrence. Knutson led the way with four RBI. Wil Libbert started and allowed six runs on four hits, two walks and two hit batters in 3.2 innings pitched. Lucas came on for the next 1.1 and allowed one unearned run on three hits and a walk, while striking out one. Kaden Jacobi pitched the final 3 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Sunday

LSU jumped ahead with four runs in the bottom of the first, then added three in the fourth and one each in the third, fifth and seventh, while Missouri put up solo runs in the second, third, fourth, seventh and ninth. Tyler Macon singled to score Daniels in the second, then Peer hit a sacrifice fly to score Knutson in the third. Goldbeck singled to score Lawrence in the fourth. Daniels singled to score Serna in the seventh and Peer singled to score Goldbeck in the ninth. Missouri had seven hits, led by Daniels and Goldbeck with two, while Peer, Macon and Jedier Hernandez all had one. Kadden Drew started and earned the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batter in 2 innings pitched, while striking out two. Xavier Lovett pitched the next 2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two hit batters, then Josh Kirchhoff pitched .2 innings and allowed a run on a hit and two walks, while striking out one. James Vaughn pitched the next 1.1 and walked a batter while striking out two, then PJ Green threw the next frame, allowing one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out one batter. Brady Kehlenbrink hurled the final inning, allowing two hits.

Up next