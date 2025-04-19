Mizzou baseball swept by Oklahoma

Missouri coach Kerrick Jackson walks off the field after a mound visit (Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

The Missouri Tigers baseball team has reached 0-18 in SEC play after dropping all three matchups with the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday and Friday. The series was originally set for Thursday-through-Saturday, but inclement weather pushed the team’s into a Friday doubleheader. Oklahoma won the Thursday game 17-4 in eight innings, then won Friday’s first game 17-7 in eight innings and the finale 12-1 in seven innings. Here is a recap of the series.

Thursday

Oklahoma jumped ahead with two runs in the second and another in the third, but Missouri got on the board with a Jackson Lovich single to score Peyton Basler in the second, then tied the game when Jedier Hernandez hit into an error that scored Cayden Nicoletto and Pierre Seals in the fourth. Oklahoma’s offense then took the lead for good with a run in the fifth before adding five in the sixth, two in the seventh and six in the eighth. Missouri scored one more run in the seventh when Lovich hit a sacrifice fly to score Keegan Knutson. The Tigers had five total hits, Knutson tripled for the lone extra-base knock. Lovich went 1-for-3 with two RBI, Seals was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, Tyler Macon was 1-for-3 and Basler was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Brady Kehlenbrink started on the mound, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing three runs on three hits, two hit batters and a walk. He struck out three batters. Brock Lucas pitched the next 1.1, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out two. Seth McCartney pitched the next 2.0 innings, allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batters, while striking out one. Ben Smith got the final two outs, but allowed four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. Both outs he got were strikeouts.

Kaden Peer gets ready to hit (Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

Friday, Game 1

Oklahoma jumped ahead with four runs in the third and another four in the fourth. The Tigers scored two in the fourth, but Oklahoma added one in the sixth, two in the seventh and six in the eighth. The Tigers got their two fourth-inning runs on a Kaden Peer home run to score Lovich, then added two runs in the sixth when Seals grounded out to score Lovich and Brock Daniels hit an RBI single to score Peer. In the seventh, the Tigers added two more on a Peer single that scored Gehrig Goldbeck and Seals grounded into a double play that scored Knutson. The second out was at the plate on a tag. In the eighth, Daniels homered to center to create the final margin. Missouri put up 10 hits, led by Peer with a 3-for-4 day with three RBI and two runs scored. Daniels had two hits, two RBI and a run scored, while Goldbeck was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Lovich had a double and two walks with two runs scored. Knutson was 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored and Basler was 1-for-3. Kaden Jacobi started, pitching the first four innings and allowing eight runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four. Josh Kirchoff pitched the fifth inning, walking two and striking out one. Victor Christal then came on and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks, while striking out one. Nicoletto pitched the next 1.0, allowing six runs on five hits, a walk and a hit bater, while striking out one. Jaylen Merchant got the final out, allowing one hit and one walk.

Tyler Macon steps into his swing (Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

Friday, Game 2

The Sooners once again jumped ahead with four runs in both the first and second innings, then added another run in the fourth, one more in the fifth and two in the seventh. The Tigers’ lone run came on a Seals single to score Lovich in the bottom of the first. Missouri had three hits. Lovich was 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored, Seals was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Mateo Serna was 1-for-3. Tony Neubeck started, pitching the first 1.2 innings and allowing eight runs on five hits, two walks and three hit batters. Neubeck struck out one. Xavier Lovett pitched the next 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out two. Ben Smith pitched the final frame, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out one.

