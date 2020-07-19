With the summer sessions canceled and visits on hold, recruiting has taken on a different look across the country. But programs are still sending out offers and trying to line up their classes for the next few years. We thought it was a good time for a refresher on who Mizzou is looking at over the next few classes.

Here is a reset on where the Tigers stand on scholarships. As of right now, Cuonzo Martin has six available scholarships in the 2021 class. If he uses them all, he would have four in 2022 and two in 2023, though those numbers would likely change based on the signing of transfers and/or junior college players.

Here are the targets we know the Tigers have offered in each of those three classes. We have included only players who are not committed to any school at this time. In the next couple of weeks we will try to go a little more in-depth on where Missouri stands with some of these players.