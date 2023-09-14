Mike White has made the most of his second offseason as Georgia’s head coach. He weathered through an up-and-down first year with the Bulldogs, pulling off a few upset wins over Auburn, Mississippi State and Kentucky and hanging around .500 in conference play before ending on a six-game losing streak. It was clear the team had solid players but was missing a true All-SEC caliber star to build an identity around.

It’s unclear if White has that type of player now, but at the very least, by bringing in nine newcomers, he’ll have more chances to find his man. Georgia’s transfer class was ranked 36th overall and seventh in the conference by EvanMiya.com. The team’s freshman class graded out as the 16th-best in the country and third in the SEC. And the four players White retained were all key members of the rotation last season, combining for 42 starts between them.

Justin Hill gives the Bulldogs some stability at the point guard spot after spending most of last year as the first man off the bench. Though his per-game numbers don’t necessarily pop off the page, Hill finished as a top-100 player in assist rate according to KenPom, accounting for 28.6% of Georgia’s dimes while on the floor. He also displayed a knack for getting to the free throw line, drawing 5.1 fouls per 40 minutes and making his foul shots at a 79.3% clip. Silas Demary Jr., the team’s highest-rated freshman, could also challenge for the starting spot, providing significantly more size at 6-foot-5 than Hill, who’s listed at 6-foot.

Noah Thomasson will likely occupy the other guard spot and has the potential to lead the team in scoring after averaging 19.5 points at Niagara a year ago. As a 38.2% career 3-point shooter, he’ll provide some much-needed spacing for a team that made just 31.7% of their shots from deep last season. Rookies Blue Cain and Lamariyon "Mari" Jordan should round out the rotation in the backcourt.

Russell Tchewa, coming in at a gargantuan 7-foot and 280 pounds, will provide the Bulldogs a level of size they lacked last year and should also help the team improve on its defensive rebounding rate of 30.5%, which ranked 280th in the country. Jalen DeLoach, an All-Atlantic 10 selection last year, gives the group a change of pace at the center spot when the team needs to play faster. White is also bound to find minutes for returning senior big man Frank Anselem-Ibe, who made six starts last year.

Georgia will have hard decisions to make when it comes to the rest of its front line, with lots of depth from players who can provide both great length and experience at the forward spots. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe was one of just three players who started in 26 games for White last season. Jabri Abdur-Rahim played an important role off the bench, hitting a team-high 38.7% of his triples, and could be due for a larger role. RJ Sunahara was named the NCAA Division II National Player of the Year after leading Nova Southeastern to an undefeated 36-0 record and national championship. RJ Melendez, who made 18 starts for Illinois, including the Fighting Illini’s NCAA tournament game against Arkansas, will contend for significant minutes as well.

Missouri tips off its SEC slate by hosting the Bulldogs in the first game of the new year. Georgia will be looking to hand out a few more upset wins.