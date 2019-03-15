With its 81-71 loss to Auburn in the second round of the SEC tournament, Missouri's 2018-2019 basketball season is officially over. The Tigers finished a season defined by injuries with an overall record of 15-17 and a 6-14 mark in conference play. We take a look back at what Cuonzo Martin’s team did well this season, areas where it can improve, and storylines to watch during the offseason.

Jordan Kodner

THE GOOD



• Defense. Missouri may have struggled to score the ball at times, but as is typical for Martin's teams, the Tigers rarely made it easy for opponents to do so. Missouri finished the season ranked No. 48 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Missouri’s opponents averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranked No. 60 nationally. If the Tigers can carry that kind of defense over to next season, when the team will presumably have more scorers on the court, it should see its record improve. • Rebounding. Missouri kept itself in several games this season with its rebounding — the other hallmark of Martin-coached teams. The Tigers’ total rebounding rate of 53 percent ranks No. 45 nationally. On the offensive end, Missouri ranked No. 60 in the country (30.3 percent) while coming in at No. 87 on the defensive glass (75.9 percent). Especially considering the Tigers lost their leading rebounder from last year, Jontay Porter, before this season began, those are solid numbers. • Three-point shooting. Missouri cooled off a bit from three-point range during the second half of conference play — a direct result of Mark Smith suffering an ankle injury on Jan. 23, from which he never recovered. Smith finished the season shooting 45.0 percent from three, which would rank tops in the SEC. In addition to Smith, Missouri should also bring back Xavier Pinson, who shot 40.0 percent this season, and Torrence Watson, who shot 36.1 percent on the year and a blistering 53.8 percent in the final six games, next year. • Effort. Several times during the past two seasons, Martin has said playing hard is not optional on his teams. Thursday's performance against Auburn showed that his players have taken that message to heart. Despite the injuries this season, Missouri never mailed it in, instead winning three of its last five games. Even after Smith’s ankle injury, the Tigers only lost two of their last 15 games by more than 10 points. In future years, fans will hope that competitiveness will be complimented by more talent and experience.

THE BAD

• Injuries. Any expectation that Missouri could make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament went out the window when Porter tore his ACL and MCL during a preseason scrimmage. With Porter done for the year, Missouri was without its leading returning scorer and rebounder, and the player around which Martin had built the offense. The Tigers got another blow when Smith injured his ankle against Arkansas. Smith tried to gut it out and played in two more games, but he never looked healthy, and he ultimately opted to have season-ending surgery, removing another offensive weapon from a Missouri lineup that lacked them already. • Turnovers. Missouri's achilles heel all season was its inability to take care of the ball, leading to easy points for its opponents. The Tigers turned the ball over on a whopping 20.6 of their possessions all season, which ranked No. 316 nationally. Their assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.786 ranked No. 321. Ball-security is probably the most pressing issue Missouri needs to address during the offseason. This was the second time in as many seasons under Martin that Missouri has turned the ball over on more than 20 percent of its possessions. • Free throw disparity. Missouri fouled more than most teams this season, and it struggled mightily to get to the free throw line itself. The Tigers attempted an average of 16.5 free throws per game, which ranked No. 290 nationally and last in the SEC. In conference play, three SEC teams made as many or more free throws than Missouri attempted. Next season, the Tigers will need to place more emphasis on driving into the paint and creating opportunities at the line. Meanwhile, Missouri fouled more frequently than any other team in the conference on the defensive end. Missouri committed a foul on 28.1 percent of possessions this season, which ranked No. 338 nationally. Overall, the team got outscored by 89 points over the course of the season — nearly three points per game — at the free throw line. • Power forward. With Porter out for the season, the position that Martin called the most important to his offense suddenly became a major weakness for Missouri. Kevin Puryear, who had worked during the offseason to build a skillset that could allow him to play the small forward spot, was thrust back to the four, and he struggled all year. Puryear’s scoring average dipped from 10.6 points per game during his first three seasons to 7.2 points per game this year. The reserves behind him were even more disappointing. K.J. Santos missed the first eight games of the season due to a foot injury and then never looked comfortable on the court. Santos played just two total minutes in Missouri’s last four games of the season. His only stat during that span: one foul. Mitchell Smith showed some flashes toward the end of the year, especially in the SEC tournament, but his 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds a game were not enough to supplement Puryear. Missouri’s most pressing personnel need during the offseason will be addressing the power forward spot (more on that momentarily).

One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether Jontay Porter declares for the NBA Draft and, if so, how Missouri replaces him. Jordan Kodner

THE FUTURE