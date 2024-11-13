Mizzou basketball signs 2025 four-star forward Nicholas Randall

Missouri men's basketball signed its second Class of 2025 commit Wednesday in Nicholas Randall. Randall verbally pledged to the Tigers on Oct. 28, marking their only other commitment currently in the class. The small forward -- who is playing his senior season at Chandler (Az.) Compass Prep -- chose Missouri over Creighton and San Francisco. "Nicholas is 6-foot-8 versatile forward that is probably one of the smartest players I have ever coached," Compass Prep coach Pete Kaffey said in a release. "He reminds me of a bigger version of Draymond Green in the way that he sees the floor. "I think what Missouri is getting is a player that is ready to come in body wise and contribute from day one because of his physical attributes. He is going to bring rebounding and is a versatile forward that stretch the floor and hit threes. Nicholas Randall is going to be one of the top power forwards in the country."

Randall played three seasons at St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon before transferring for his final high school season. The forward led the Wolverines to a state title in each of his three years. "Nick has tons of potential," former Vashon coach Tony Irons said in a release. "He is versatile, humble and a hard worker. What's most impressive is his character. I was fortunate to coach Nick at Vashon for three years and with Brad Beal Elite, his best basketball is ahead of him. Mizzou is getting a good one that Tiger fans will be proud of." "Nicholas 'Butta' Randall has the tenacity and skill set to be the anchor of any team," Brad Beal Elite President Tim Holloway added. "His ability to defend and rebound at a high-major level will be a great addition to the Tigers. Nicholas is also a great young man that others enjoy playing with. Mizzou got a good one and we are super proud of him and his decision to stay home."