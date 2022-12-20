Perhaps the most important position for Mizzou in the transfer portal this offseason is defensive end. The Tigers got a start on it Tuesday afternoon with the addition of Northwestern's Austin Firestone .

Firestone's connection with Mizzou goes back many years. Tiger assistant Kevin Peoples coached his father at Blinn Community College in the mid-1990s. When Firestone hit the portal in early December, Peoples reached out.

Firestone, a native of Niceville, Fla., took unofficial visits to Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State, but Mizzou was his only official visit and, as it turns out, the only one he needed.

"It's SEC ball," Firestone told PowerMizzou.com after the visit."They have some good athletes there. The coaching staff is really exciting there. I love Coach (Blake) Baker's scheme on defense. I love Coach Peoples technicality and his coaching style. It's a fun program."

Missouri is losing starting defensive ends Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman to the NFL Draft and Tyrone Hopper is out of eligibility after Friday's Gasparilla Bowl. Trajan Jeffcoat could return, but has not stated his intentions yet. Redshirt freshmen Johnny Walker Jr. and Arden Walker are the only definite returners at the position, but Mizzou is expected to sign Jahkai Lang, Serigne Tounkara and Jordon Harris on Wednesday.

Firestone appeared in three games in his first year at Northwestern, making three tackles and a sack. He retained his redshirt and will have four years to play for the Tigers. He will enroll in time for the spring semester.



Firestone is Missouri's second transfer addition, joining Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.