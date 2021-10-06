Mizzou CB Ennis Rakestraw tears ACL

A few days after surrendering 667 total yards and 62 points to Tennessee, Missouri's defense has been dealt another blow. Sophomore cornerback Ennis Rakestraw tore an ACL during the team's practice Tuesday, the school announced Wednesday morning. The release stated he will be out "indefinitely," but he is expected to miss the remainder of the season. “Ennis is a tremendous competitor,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “It’s an unfortunate part of the game. We have a great sports medicine staff to manage his rehabilitation and our team will support him every step of the way.”

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (2) will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. (S. Utterback/USA Today)

Rakestraw, a former three-star recruit out of Duncanville, Texas, made waves when he picked Missouri over Texas and Alabama on National Signing Day. He then started all 10 games as a true freshman last season. He has played significant snaps in four of the Tigers' five games so far this year, missing the matchup against Southeast Missouri due to injury. Rakestraw has amassed 37 tackles, one sack and eight pass break-ups during his college career. Rakestraw tweeted Wednesday that he had been "battling my knee injury since the week of Kentucky."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXAgSeKAmW0gZ29vZCB0aG8gYnV0IGp1c3QgeWVzdGVyZGF5IGV2 ZXJ5b25lIHRob3VnaHQgSSB3YXMgbGVhdmluZyBiZWVuIGJhdHRsaW5nIG15 IGtuZWUgaW5qdXJ5IHNpbmNlIHRoZSB3ZWVrIG9mIEtlbnR1Y2t5IPCfmY/w n4++IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yYVBwblRLNFI3Ij5odHRwczov L3QuY28vcmFQcG5USzRSNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbm5pcyBSYWtlc3Ry YXcgSnIgKEBFbm5pc1Jha2VzdHJhdykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Fbm5pc1Jha2VzdHJhdy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NTc4Njk1ODI0OTMx NjM1ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==