Mizzou CB Jarvis Ware enters transfer portal

Missouri has seen its second cornerback in as many months enter the transfer portal. Junior Jarvis Ware, who started each of the past two seasons for the Tigers, became the latest defection Monday, according to a network source. Missouri has not yet confirmed Ware’s departure.

Ware started 17 games across the past two seasons at cornerback. The Florida native recorded 45 tackles, five pass break-ups and an interception during that time. He returned the interception, which came at Florida, for a touchdown.

Ware missed three games last season due to injury, including a torn ACL in the second-to-last game of Missouri’s season. He was not present in Columbia during the team’s practices this spring.