Mizzou CB Jarvis Ware enters transfer portal
Missouri has seen its second cornerback in as many months enter the transfer portal. Junior Jarvis Ware, who started each of the past two seasons for the Tigers, became the latest defection Monday, according to a network source. Missouri has not yet confirmed Ware’s departure.
Ware started 17 games across the past two seasons at cornerback. The Florida native recorded 45 tackles, five pass break-ups and an interception during that time. He returned the interception, which came at Florida, for a touchdown.
Ware missed three games last season due to injury, including a torn ACL in the second-to-last game of Missouri’s season. He was not present in Columbia during the team’s practices this spring.
Ware joins JaDarrius Perkins among Missouri cornerbacks to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Perkins left Missouri’s roster on April 29 shortly after signing with the Tigers out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Perkins committed to Florida on Saturday.
Missouri has seen quite a bit of coaching turnover in the secondary, as well. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Ware’s primary recruiter, left for the same position at Illinois. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz replaced him with longtime NFL coach Steve Wilks. Cornerbacks coach David Gibbs left after two seasons to become the co-defensive coordinator at Central Florida and was replaced by Aaron Fletcher.
Missouri still brings back several cornerbacks with some starting experience in 2021. Ennis Rakestraw started all 10 games as a true freshman last season. Ishmael Burdine redshirted in 2019 before playing quite a bit in 2020, and Jaylon Carlies started two games last year during his first season on campus. Carlies had been working at deep safety during Missouri’s spring practices.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage