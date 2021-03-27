PowerMizzou - Mizzou clinches series in battle of top 25 Tigers

After a 2-1 extra innings victory on Friday, the 20th-ranked Missouri Tigers played in another thrilling matchup against No. 25 on a beautiful Saturday morning for the second of their three-game series.

Unlike game one, both teams were able to get runs in the early innings. Mizzou scored first in the bottom of the second inning. Casidy Chaumont got a singled into center and a bad throw put runners at second and third. Auburn pitcher KK Dismukes walked Kendyll Bailey loading the bases and her day was quickly over as she was replaced by Lexie Handely The next batter Abby George then grounded out to second base driving in Imani Myint and putting the home Tigers up 1-0.

Mizzou was not able to bring add to the lead and Auburn's offense came alive in the next half-inning. AU was able to load the bases with two singles and a walk that put Kaylee Horton on base. Makenna Dowell would drove in two with a single to right for a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Alyssa Rivera drive in two more with a single, extending the Auburn lead to 4-1. This ended Mizzou pitcher Emma Nichols' day after 2.2 innings as she was replaced by Megan Schumacher.

The home Tigers would fight back in the bottom of the third inning. Hatti Moore grounded it to Auburn infielder Makenna Dowell but a bad throw to second base went into right field allowing Jenna Laird to be safe at second. The error would be costly for Auburn as Kimberly Wert hit a three-run home run to left field, her 11th homer of the year, tying the game at four.

Auburn would take a 5-4 lead in the 5th inning, but Schumacher would shut down the Auburn offense the rest of the way allowing just three hits over her 4.1 innings pitched for her seventh win of the year. Coach Larrissa Anderson was impressed with Schumacher’s performance saying, “She kept the ball low and was able to get a couple strikeouts.”

Mizzou would make a winner out of Schumacher in the bottom of the fourth inning. A two-run double by freshman Jenna Laird allowed Abby George and Kendal Cook to score. The Tigers made the 6-5 score hold up, clinching the weekend series with the opportunity to complete a sweep tomorrow.

“The confidence is very high," Laird said. "We’re very excited to get a sweep, we know we can do it.”

Laird finished the day 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Mizzou improves to 23-6 on the year and 3-2 in SEC play. The final games of the series is Sunday at noon.



