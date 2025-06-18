Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Keytrin Harris sets official visit with Tigers

When Keytrin Harris received an offer from Missouri in May, he noted the Tigers weren't late to the punch. The Class of 2026 four-star defensive tackle already scheduled official visits, but with a weekend open before the NCAA Dead Period, he added Missouri to the mix for June 20-22 to get another feel for the SEC.

With defensive tackles coach David Blackwell assuming defensive line coaching duties following Al Davis' resignation, the tenured staffer added a late focus to his position group in the official visit window. Along with Harris, he's expected to have long-time defensive tackle targets Danny Beale and Anthony Kennedy Jr. on visits as well. "I loved how Coach Blackwell was straight forward, and he's a man of his word," Harris said after his offer. "He told me how the games are won in the trenches."

St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade slot receiver Marcus Allen Jr. saw his speed set him apart from competition Thursday. He learned that he needed to work on deceptive route running, while also still getting to the spot quick. "My biggest takeaway from the camp was competition," Allen said. "Competition breeds success."

Making appearances at both Elite Camps, Daylen Austin-Harvey returned Thursday to see a week's worth of progress. The Class of 2028 quarterback recorded better testing event scores and showed more consistency in his throwing than the week before. "I've learned a lot from Nick (McClellan)," said Austin Harvey of his St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High teammate who committed to Kansas State on Monday. "He's turned into a real role model, brother to me. He's always telling me, 'Onto the next play' and what I could've done better."

At Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, the Tigers already had one skill player to target in Caden Harris, who flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to Georgia this past weekend, and while returning to the school this spring to recruit the safety, wide receiver Jacob Peeler identified a new target in three-star athlete Jaden Butler.

"I loved the way that he talked to me as a coach and got to know me with the time he had," Butler said.

Offered by Missouri in early May, Jamarcus Giscombe exchanged his first text messages with safeties coach Jacob Yoro this week. The Class of 2026 three-star athlete, who's being recruited as a safety, impressed Yoro with his range and ability to attack the ball while in the air.

Visiting Missouri for a third time in his recruitment, St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade wideout Isaac Hudson made a two-day trip of it. The Class of 2027 pass-catcher competed in Thursday's Elite Camp before sticking around for a 7-on-7 tournament Friday. "I got to complete against a lot of great competition in front of great coaches, especially the Mizzou coaches," Hudson said. "Coach Derek Nicholson took me on a private tour after the camp and showed me around the football campus and exposed me to a lot of great things."

A 6-foot-5, 185-pound wideout at Kansas City (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar, Jeremiah Hull used his large frame and speed to stay on Peeler's radar. Hull, a rising sophomore pass-catcher, improved with faster breaks and separation off the line.