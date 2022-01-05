Mizzou DB Shawn Robinson to transfer

Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, a Missouri spokesperson confirmed. Robinson, who transferred to Missouri from TCU prior to the 2019 season, would ordinarily have exhausted his eligibility, but he has one season left to play due to the NCAA not counting the 2020 season against any players.

Missouri's Shawn Robinson accomplished a rare feat across the past two seasons, starting games on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Now, the quarterback-turned-safety will look to start for another team during his final season of college eligibility.

Robinson started the first two games of the Eli Drinkwitz era at quarterback for Missouri. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown before losing his job to Connor Bazelak. Bazelak entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23.

After being replaced behind center, Robinson transitioned to the defensive side of the ball. He recorded five tackles and an interception against Mississippi State in Missouri's 2020 season finale. This year, he appeared in eight games at safety, starting four, before an injury prematurely ended his season. Robinson totaled 31 tackles, a sack and an interception on the year.

Drinkwitz always spoke highly of Robinson with the media. Prior to last season, he described Robinson as "a young man who’s got incredible work ethic, who plays as hard as he possibly can from snap to whistle. Stays late. I don’t think there’s a day that practice goes by that he’s not the last person off the field. A guy that’s bought into coaching, bought into our team, received several votes for captain just because of the way he has handled himself."

Missouri has already added to its safety room via the transfer portal this offseason. The Tigers landed a commitment from Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston on Dec. 22. Martez Manuel, a two-year starter, has also announced that he will return to school in 2022.

Robinson, a graduate, should not have to sit out a year before playing at his new destination.