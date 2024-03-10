Mizzou defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 20-2 in last game of a four-game homestand
COLUMBIA 一 Mizzou's offense was on full display in its 20-2 win over Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) on Sunday at Taylor Stadium to split the four-game series.
Mizzou (8-8) entered Sunday’s game with a little bit of momentum having defeated the Mastadons (6-11) 11-1 in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader.
The Tigers dropped the first game on Friday after entering the ninth inning with a 7-6 lead before giving up three runs to lose 9-7. Then did a similar thing in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader by allowing six runs in the final two innings to lose 9-7 again.
Head coach Kerrick Jackson discussed how he wished the series had gone but still appreciated the experience gained from it.
“It's more about the idea of their mindsets than them (doing) anything differently (play-wise)," Jackson said. "Being able to capitalize and get them to understand your mindset should be the same regardless of whether we give up three in the first inning or we throw a zero in the first inning. Whether we score three and then they come back and score, the world isn't coming to an end just because we didn't throw up a zero or because we didn't score right away.
“I think they look at the game as a nine-inning game and we need to look at it as nine one-inning games. And then we're trying to win each one of those games. Once that inning passes, we go to the next game. We can't worry about what's coming in the future. We've got to focus on what's in front of us right now. So, that's what we're trying to get them to understand. I think we're slowly moving in that direction.”
Logan Lunceford started on the mound for Missouri and notched his third win in four starts. Bouncing back from his lone loss in his last outing against Northern Kentucky, when he surrendered seven runs on seven hits versus Northern Kentucky.
On Sunday, he allowed just three hits with one strikeout in five innings.
“I'm not really worried about strikeouts because I was efficient and for me to go five innings and throw 60 pitches, I just did my job,” Lunceford said.
After a scoreless first inning, the Mizzou bats heated up, which was evidenced by the Tigers entering the third inning with an 8-0 lead.
The second-inning scoring began with a bases-loaded single by centerfielder Kaden Peer that scored designated hitter Thomas Curry and ended with a bases-loaded two-RBI single by third baseman Danny Corona.
Additionally, the four-game series allowed Mizzou to spell catcher Mateo Serna and replace him with Jedier Hernandez, with the latter making the most of the opportunity by going 2-for-2 on the day with three runs and two RBIs.
“There's been ups and downs and that's how we feel," Jackson said. "We still need to grow Mateo up. I don't think Hernandez can catch every day. So, with that being said, and with those being our two primary guys, it's better for us to continue to switch those guys in and out.”
In the third inning, the Tigers scored four more runs, which included a two-run home run by second baseman Trevor Austin for his seventh of the season.
After three innings, the Tigers were up 12-0.
Mizzou continued to flex in the fifth inning when pinch hitter and second baseman Brock Daniels and first baseman Jackson Lovich hit back-to-back home runs.
IPFW showed some fight to avoid a shutout by scoring its first and only runs in the top of the sixth inning behind a two-run homer by Nick Sutherlin.
The Tigers responded with two runs of their own to take a 20-2 after the sixth before the game was called in the seventh inning.
Shortstop Matt Garcia led the way for the Tigers, going 3-of-5 with three RBIs.
Missouri will head to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Jayhawks on Tuesday before heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the second-ranked Razorbacks in a three-game series beginning on Friday to kick off conference play.
