COLUMBIA 一 Mizzou's offense was on full display in its 20-2 win over Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW) on Sunday at Taylor Stadium to split the four-game series.

Mizzou (8-8) entered Sunday’s game with a little bit of momentum having defeated the Mastadons (6-11) 11-1 in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader.

The Tigers dropped the first game on Friday after entering the ninth inning with a 7-6 lead before giving up three runs to lose 9-7. Then did a similar thing in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader by allowing six runs in the final two innings to lose 9-7 again.

Head coach Kerrick Jackson discussed how he wished the series had gone but still appreciated the experience gained from it.

“It's more about the idea of their mindsets than them (doing) anything differently (play-wise)," Jackson said. "Being able to capitalize and get them to understand your mindset should be the same regardless of whether we give up three in the first inning or we throw a zero in the first inning. Whether we score three and then they come back and score, the world isn't coming to an end just because we didn't throw up a zero or because we didn't score right away.

“I think they look at the game as a nine-inning game and we need to look at it as nine one-inning games. And then we're trying to win each one of those games. Once that inning passes, we go to the next game. We can't worry about what's coming in the future. We've got to focus on what's in front of us right now. So, that's what we're trying to get them to understand. I think we're slowly moving in that direction.”