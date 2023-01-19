Must win games rarely exist in college basketball in mid-January. And to call Missouri’s game against Arkansas on Wednesday night a must-win seems like a little bit of 20/20 hindsight because we know the Tigers won. But let’s not understate it: This was massive. Missouri had lost two in a row. It was no reason to panic, but three in a row would be a legitimate streak. And with five minutes to go, that’s absolutely where it looked like this one was headed. At that point, Arkansas led Missouri 67-57. The Tigers had scored all of 13 points in ten minutes. They were getting destroyed on the boards and both teams were in the double bonus with whistles blowing on virtually every possession so getting enough stops without fouling seemed an unlikely proposition at best. It’s okay if you gave up. You shouldn’t feel bad. Most of us probably did. But nobody told the Tigers they were supposed to. Just like nobody told them during a 13-2 start they weren’t supposed to be this good.

Tre Gomillion holds Dennis Gates back in the second half of Mizzou's 79-76 win (Megan Fox)

“I heard a lot of great voices, great talking, great conversation between our players,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “They said ‘Don't panic. Don't blink. It's a five minute game.’ And they just at that point, you know, did not pump the brakes. They didn't think twice.” “I think that's the biggest thing in college basketball right now is the way you respond to things,” Dre Gholston said. “Refereeing, runs, missed shots…The way we respond allows us to keep going and keep fighting and just helped us out tonight.” Gholston made two free throws, Sean East hit a jumper, D’Moi Hodge went 3-for-4 from the line and it was a one-possession game with 2:36 to go. Then the Razorbacks turned it over—one of 21 times they did that on the night—and Nick Honor found Gholston for a corner three. When it splashed through, Missouri had erased the deficit with a 10-0 run in 2:22 and Mizzou Arena was louder than at any moment since Isiaih Mosley had entered a game for the first time in a month. “Snapping the losing streak in front of our home crowd, especially against a rival like Arkansas is big for us. We're happy to do it in front of the home crowd,” Kobe Brown said. “Wanted to win for them. They were cheering so loud.” The two teams traded points for the next minute-and-a-half before the Tigers with eight free throws in the final 29 seconds (honorable mention to a steal by Honor and a charge taken by Hodge) and Anthony Black’s desperate three-pointer missed at the buzzer. Missouri 79, Arkansas 76. Season revived.

Gholston made multiple plays down the stretch including a three-pointer to tie the game capping a 10-0 run (Megan Fox)