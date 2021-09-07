 PowerMizzou - Mizzou depth chart: Kentucky week
football

Mizzou depth chart: Kentucky week

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
In advance of its week two matchup against Kentucky, Missouri has released its first depth chart of the 2021 season. Here's the depth chart in its entirety.

2021 Week One Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

QB

Connor Bazelak

Brady Cook OR

Tyler Macon

RB

Tyler Badie

Elijah Young


TE

Daniel Parker Jr. OR

Niko Hea

Messiah Swinson

WR

Keke Chism

Boo Smith


WR

Chance Luper OR

Barrett Banister OR

Mookie Cooper

WR

Tauskie Dove OR

Dominic Lovett


LT

Javon Foster OR

Zeke Powell

LG

Xavier Delgado

Luke Griffin OR

Connor Wood

C

Michael Maietti

Connor Tollison OR

Drake Heismeyer

RG

Case Cook

EJ Ndoma-Ogar


RT

Hyrin White OR

Connor Wood

Bobby Lawrence
2021 Week One Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

DE

Isaiah McGuire OR

Chris Turner

Arden Walker

DT

Kobie Whiteside OR

Darius Robinson


DT

Akial Byers

Mekhi Wingo OR

Realus George

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Johnny Walker OR

Jatorian Hansford

LB

Blaze Alldredge

Chad Bailey

LB

Devin Nicholson

Jamie Pettway

CB

Ennis Rakestraw

Allie Green IV

CB

Ishmael Burdine OR

Akayleb Evans

CB

Kris Abrams-Draine OR

Chris Shearin

FS

Jaylon Carlies OR

Jalani Williams

Stacy Brown

SS

Martez Manuel

Shawn Robinson
2021 Week One Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Third Team

PK

Harrison Mevis

Sean Koetting

LS

Jake Hoffman

Daniel Hawthorne

P

Grant McKinniss

Sean Koetting

KR

Elijah Young

Kris Abrams-Draine


PR

Kris Abrams-Draine

Boo Smith


H

Grant McKinniss

Sean Koetting


