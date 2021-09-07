Mizzou depth chart: Kentucky week
In advance of its week two matchup against Kentucky, Missouri has released its first depth chart of the 2021 season. Here's the depth chart in its entirety.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
QB
|
Connor Bazelak
|
Brady Cook OR
|
Tyler Macon
|
RB
|
Tyler Badie
|
Elijah Young
|
|
TE
|
Daniel Parker Jr. OR
|
Niko Hea
|
Messiah Swinson
|
WR
|
Keke Chism
|
Boo Smith
|
|
WR
|
Chance Luper OR
|
Barrett Banister OR
|
Mookie Cooper
|
WR
|
Tauskie Dove OR
|
Dominic Lovett
|
|
LT
|
Javon Foster OR
|
Zeke Powell
|
LG
|
Xavier Delgado
|
Luke Griffin OR
|
Connor Wood
|
C
|
Michael Maietti
|
Connor Tollison OR
|
Drake Heismeyer
|
RG
|
Case Cook
|
EJ Ndoma-Ogar
|
|
RT
|
Hyrin White OR
|
Connor Wood
|
Bobby Lawrence
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
DE
|
Isaiah McGuire OR
|
Chris Turner
|
Arden Walker
|
DT
|
Kobie Whiteside OR
|
Darius Robinson
|
|
DT
|
Akial Byers
|
Mekhi Wingo OR
|
Realus George
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Johnny Walker OR
|
Jatorian Hansford
|
LB
|
Blaze Alldredge
|
Chad Bailey
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
Jamie Pettway
|
CB
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
Allie Green IV
|
CB
|
Ishmael Burdine OR
|
Akayleb Evans
|
CB
|
Kris Abrams-Draine OR
|
Chris Shearin
|
FS
|
Jaylon Carlies OR
|
Jalani Williams
|
Stacy Brown
|
SS
|
Martez Manuel
|
Shawn Robinson
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|
PK
|
Harrison Mevis
|
Sean Koetting
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
P
|
Grant McKinniss
|
Sean Koetting
|
KR
|
Elijah Young
|
Kris Abrams-Draine
|
|
PR
|
Kris Abrams-Draine
|
Boo Smith
|
|
H
|
Grant McKinniss
|
Sean Koetting
