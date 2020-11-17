PowerMizzou - Mizzou depth chart: South Carolina week

Mizzou depth chart: South Carolina week
After going consecutive weekends without playing, one due to a scheduled bye and one because of a couple COVID-19 cases that resulted in a herd of defensive linemen being quarantined, Missouri is set to return to the field on Saturday when it travels to face South Carolina. Below is the Tigers' full depth chart for the matchup.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth team
|
QB
|
Connor Bazelak
|
Shawn Robinson
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Elijah Young
|
TE
|
Daniel Parker Jr. OR
|
Niko Hea OR
|
Logan Christopherson
|
WR
|
Keke Chism
|
Chance Luper
|
Boo Smith
|
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox OR
|
Barrett Banister
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
WR
|
Tauskie Dove
|
Micah Wilson OR
|
Damon Hazelton
|
LT
|
Zeke Powell OR
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
LG
|
Dylan Spencer
|
Luke Griffin
|
Mike Ruth
|
C
|
Michael Maietti
|
Drake Heismeyer
|
|
RG
|
Case Cook
|
Luke Griffin
|
|
RT
|
Javon Foster
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third team
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Chris Turner
|
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Ben Key
|
DE
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
Akial Byers
|
OLB
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Cannon York OR
|
Sci Martin
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Chad Bailey
|
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
Jamal Brooks
|
|
CB
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
Adam Sparks
|
Jaylon Carlies
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Ishmael Burdine
|
SS
|
Martez Manuel
|
Stacy Brown
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Jalani Williams
|
BS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Column 4
|
PK
|
Harrison Mevis
|
Sean Koetting
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
P
|
Grant McKinniss
|
Sean Koetting
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Kris Abrams-Draine
|
PR
|
Cade Musser OR
|
Boo Smith OR
|
Kris Abrams-Draine