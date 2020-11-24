 PowerMizzou - Mizzou depth chart: Vanderbilt week
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 12:38:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Mizzou depth chart: Vanderbilt week

Staff
Missouri got a surprise Monday when it learned that it would not host Arkansas, but Vanderbilt on Saturday due to a player shortage for the Razorbacks. Here is the full depth chart released by the team in advance of the matchup.

2020 Week Six Depth Chart: Offense
Position First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth team

QB

Connor Bazelak

Brady Cook


RB

Larry Rountree

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Elijah Young

TE

Niko Hea OR

Logan Christopherson

Messiah Swinson

WR

Keke Chism

Chance Luper



WR

Jalen Knox OR

Barrett Banister


WR

Tauskie Dove OR

Micah Wilson

Damon Hazelton

LT

Zeke Powell OR

Bobby Lawrence

LG

Luke Griffin OR

Xavier Delgado

Jack Buford

C

Michael Maietti

Drake Heismeyer


RG

Case Cook

Mike Ruth


RT

Javon Foster OR

Larry Borom


2020 Week Six Depth Chart: Defense
Position First Team Second Team Third team

DE

Tre Williams

Chris Turner


DT

Markell Utsey OR

Kobie Whiteside

Ben Key

DE

Isaiah McGuire

Akial Byers

OLB

Trajan Jeffcoat

Cannon York


LB

Nick Bolton

Chad Bailey


LB

Devin Nicholson

Jamal Brooks


CB

Ennis Rakestraw

Jaylon Carlies

Adam Sparks

CB

Jarvis Ware

Ishmael Burdine

SS

Martez Manuel

Stacy Brown

FS

Joshuah Bledsoe

Jalani Williams

BS

Tyree Gillespie

Jalani Williams
2020 Week Six Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position First Team Second Team Column 4

PK

Harrison Mevis

Sean Koetting

LS

Jake Hoffman

Daniel Hawthorne

P

Grant McKinniss

Sean Koetting

KR

Tyler Badie

Dawson Downing

Elijah Young

PR

Cade Musser

Kris Abrams-Draine OR

Jarvis Ware
