Mizzou DT Mekhi Wingo to transfer

Missouri lost a key piece of its defense Thursday. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo confirmed to PowerMizzou that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Wingo, a St. Louis native, appeared in all 13 Missouri games this season as a true freshman. He made four starts. Wingo recorded 27 tackles and one sack and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. He was named to the SEC all-freshman team following the year.

Mekhi Wingo appeared in all 13 Missouri games as a true freshman in 2021. (D. Medley/USA Today)