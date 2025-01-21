Mizzou ends winning streak with loss to Texas

Tuesday wasn’t the night for the Missouri Tigers.

Shots weren’t falling, rebounds and 50/50 balls were going the other way and the Texas Longhorns put together a late run to take the lead in a 61-53 win in Texas.

The loss ends a four-game Tiger winning streak as Missouri put up its lowest point total of the season by far. The previous low was 68 against Auburn to open SEC play.

“I thought it was an unbelievably-physical game,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “Our guys did a great job of responding.”

In the first half, the Tigers couldn’t buy a basket, but they stormed out of halftime and were able to tie the game at the 15:26 points when Trent Pierce took a Tony Perkins assist for a 3 from the right wing.

Then the Tigers took the lead when Anthony Robinson turned a steal into a clear-path foul and two free throws, giving the Tigers a 38-36 lead and the ball with 15:08 left to play.

But the Tigers weren’t able to capitalize on the extra possession.

After another of the game’s three ties, Perkins hit a 3 from the right wing off a Tamar Bates assist to go up 41-39, then a Josh Gray free throw made it 42-40 with 13:16 left.

A Caleb Grill free throw and two more from Marcus Allen put the Tigers up 45-41 and it seemed as if the Tigers were set to play another game of holding off a late comeback attempt with key baskets.

Mark Mitchell drove from the left wing, backing down a defender and playing bully ball in the lane for a layup, then Bates faked a cut to the left corner to send his defender stumbling away before driving for a vicious one-handed dunk to put the Tigers up 49-46.