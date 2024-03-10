When Sam Horn opted to have Tommy John surgery, putting him on the shelf for at least a year, Missouri knew it was going to have to go quarterback shopping in the transfer portal. The Tigers didn''t take long. After a weekend visit to Columbia, former Notre Dame and Arizona State signal caller Drew Pyne has committed to the Tigers according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

As a redshirt sophomore at Notre Dame in 2022 Pyne threw for 2000 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games. The Irish were 9-4 that year, but Pyne was 8-2 as a starter. In his last game at Notre Dame, Pyne was 23/26 for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to USC. He entered the portal prior to the bowl game win over South Carolina.

He ended up at Arizona State, but Pyne played in just two games for the Sun Devils. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said Pyne was dealing with "three different injuries" which caused him to miss time. Because of that, there's optimism he will get the year of eligibility back and has three seasons to play.

That made him an ideal fit for Missouri. The Tigers don't need a starter in 2024 as Brady Cook is one of the country's better returning quarterbacks. But Cook will be done after this season and Horn (who has thrown just eight passes in two seasons and will be coming off complete UCL reconstruction) and true freshman Aidan Glover are the only scholarship quarterbacks on Missouri's roster after Cook leaves.

PowerMizzou.com is trying to reach Pyne and will have more on his decision when we hear back.