Hogansville, Ga. defensive end Sam Williams committed to Wake Forest way back in April. After the spring resulted in a number of visits and multiple high major offers, Williams went completely silent. But Missouri never quit working behind the scenes and the three-star prospect signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The decision was announced on social media moments ago and Williams has confirmed with PowerMizzou.com that he has signed his National Letter of Intent. "They have been talking to me for awhile," Williams said of the Tigers. "But I wasn’t interested until a few weeks ago when they started to recruit me hard."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZmJ8J2ZlvCdmanwnZme8J2ZpPCdmaPwnZmW8J2ZoSDwnZmO8J2Z nvCdmZzwnZmj8J2ZnvCdmaPwnZmcIPCdmL/wnZmW8J2ZrvCflorvuI88YnI+ PGJyPkNvbmdyYXR1bGF0aW9ucyB0byBvdXIgcGxheWVycyB3aG8gd2VyZSBh YmxlIHRvIHNpZ24gdG9kYXkhIFdlIGFyZSBzbyBwcm91ZCBvZiB5b3UgYW5k IGNhbuKAmXQgd2FpdCB0byBzZWUgeW91IHBsYXkgb24gU2F0dXJkYXnigJlz IGluIHRoZSBmYWxsISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvJUUxJUI0JTg0JUUxJUI0JThGJUUxJUI0JThEJUUxJUI0JThEJUM5 JUFBJUUxJUI0JTlCJUUxJUI0JTlCJUUxJUI0JThGJUUxJUI0JUExJUM5JUFB JUM5JUI0P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j4bSE 4bSP4bSN4bSNyarhtJvhtJvhtI/htKHJqsm0PC9hPvCfj4YgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnLyVFMSVCNCU4NCVFMSVCNCU4 MCVFMSVCNCVBMCVFQSU5QyVCMSVFMSVCNCU4RiVDOSVCNCVFMSVCNCU5QiVF MSVCNCU4RiVFMSVCNCU5OD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I+G0hOG0gOG0oOqcseG0j8m04bSb4bSP4bSYPC9hPvCflLTimqvv uI/impTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3haWlk2OVZUbVMiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94WlpZNjlWVG1TPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbGxh d2F5IEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ2F2c1JlY3J1aXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhdnNSZWNydWl0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTYwNTU2OTIyMzM5 NjE2NzY4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyMSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK