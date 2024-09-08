Mizzou football climbs to No. 6 in the AP poll & No. 8 in the Coaches Poll
Missouri moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 6 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday. The Tigers also moved to No. 8 from No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.
In the Coaches poll, Mizzou passed Notre Dame and Michigan. Both teams lost at home on Saturday with the former losing to Northern Illinois and the latter losing to Texas, respectively.
In the AP poll, Mizzou leaped those teams and Oregon, who beat Boise State 37-34.
Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.
Missouri will face three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (4), Oklahoma (15) and Boston College (24).
The Tigers face Boston College in Week 3 and the Eagles enter the rankings for the first time after defeating Duquesne 56-0. Missouri's Week 5 opponent, Texas A&M, received the third-most votes (68) of any team not in the poll to be in it after defeating McNeese State 52-10.
