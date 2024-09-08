PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Mizzou football climbs to No. 6 in the AP poll & No. 8 in the Coaches Poll

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
Missouri moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 6 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday. The Tigers also moved to No. 8 from No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.

In the Coaches poll, Mizzou passed Notre Dame and Michigan. Both teams lost at home on Saturday with the former losing to Northern Illinois and the latter losing to Texas, respectively.

In the AP poll, Mizzou leaped those teams and Oregon, who beat Boise State 37-34.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.

Missouri will face three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 later this season. Those teams are Alabama (4), Oklahoma (15) and Boston College (24).

The Tigers face Boston College in Week 3 and the Eagles enter the rankings for the first time after defeating Duquesne 56-0. Missouri's Week 5 opponent, Texas A&M, received the third-most votes (68) of any team not in the poll to be in it after defeating McNeese State 52-10.

