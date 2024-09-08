Missouri moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 6 in the Associated Press' top 25 poll, released Sunday. The Tigers also moved to No. 8 from No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, also released on Sunday.

In the Coaches poll, Mizzou passed Notre Dame and Michigan. Both teams lost at home on Saturday with the former losing to Northern Illinois and the latter losing to Texas, respectively.

In the AP poll, Mizzou leaped those teams and Oregon, who beat Boise State 37-34.

Dating back to last season, the Tigers have been in the AP top 25 since Week 5 and the top 15 since Week 8.