Mizzou Football Notebook: Drinkwitz challenges team ahead of Vandy

Missouri had three unsportsmanlike penalties in Week 3, and it's ranked tied for 106th in penalty yards per game at 71.67, tied for 110th in penalties per game at 8.33 and tied for 112th in total penalties at 25.

"They caught me on tape getting on Luther (Burden) between the third and fourth quarter. He deserved every bit of that, and he understood it," Drinkwitz said. "I mean, he looked me right in the eye and said, 'Yes, sir.' Just like yesterday when we addressed it, he understood that selfish penalties cannot happen. The team's mission is way more important than anybody's individual hurt feelings. So, put your feelings in a box, put your big boy pants on, take accountability for the things that we have to improve on."

After those plays, Drinkwitz said he gave Burden quite the talk on the sideline and he doesn't regret it.

Two of the four penalties were on star receiver Luther Burden III , who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness. Both flags were post-play flags and 15-yard penalties.

"Yesterday, I challenged our staff and our players, to put your feelings in a box," Drinkwitz said. "Don't come into this room thinking we're going to celebrate and party based off the film, because that's not going to be it. We're going to challenge each other in here, because the lack of discipline is a result of the lack of accountability, and there's going to be accountability."

That's something he doesn't want to see again, especially heading into conference play. So, the fifth-year Missouri head coach has challenged the team to be more disciplined and accountable moving forward.

He doesn't understand how his team could commit four penalties in five plays to go from being in field goal range to staring at a second and 58 from its 14-yard line on that last third quarter drive..

Drinkwitz knows punts will happen. He'd like it if his offense could've sustained the momentum it had, but he understands punting.

For example, the Tigers strung together four straight scoring drives to get back in the game and take the lead but stalled on two straight third-quarter possessions to put the game out of reach.

In its Week 3 matchup against then-No. 24 Boston College, Missouri got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball, quickly finding itself in a 14-3 deficit one-third of the way through the game. Missouri would pull out a 27-21 win over the Eagles but there were a lot of things on tape that Mizozu head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't like.

After recording just six explosive plays (gains of 10 or more yards) through the first two games of the season, Missouri had 12 in Week 3. However, five of those came off of run plays and only three of the seven explosive passes went 20 or more yards through the air.

Despite Mizzou being the nation's 19th-ranked offense at 482.3 yards per game and the nation's 26th-best scoring offense at 38.7 points per game, the team has done it largely without the deep ball.

However, Drinkwitz doesn't think the lack of deep passes was his offense's fault last week.

"We did create explosives in the past. Luther's (44 and 38-yard receptions) and two to Mookie (Cooper) were explosive in nature, and then the rest, that's just kind of what the coverage dictated," Drinkwitz said. "We missed two verticals down the field, one to Luther and one to Theo (Wease).

"Ultimately, we've just got to execute both sides, whether (that's) route, throw, catch, penalty, whatever you want to say there. But other than that, I think those are the five. There wasn't anything on the tape that I'm sitting there thinking, 'Well, they're playing really down on us. We have to do something different.'"

According to PFF College, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is 2-of-10 on deep passes (20 yards or more) for 83 yards and a grade of 59.2.

The offense has been producing points in bunches so far this season and Cook knows it can be better than what it has been, but it's up to the players to correct the deficiencies in the offense.

"I don't think we've scratched what this offense can be," Cook said. "I really don't think we have. Obviously, we haven't had as many explosive plays as we should and (that) starts with me. I think it really starts in practice (on) Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We need to get better reps on explosive pass plays and make sure we're repping these at full speed and getting our timing right, and getting extra after practice. We can't just assume we're going to show up on Saturday and hit these explosive passes. So, there's a lot left to put on tape."

Cook said he and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore have been talking about how to get the deep ball going. One idea is that they take more shots on early downs.

"He did mention he wants to give the offense more opportunities on first and second down," Cook said. "So, that's one point he made, which I think that's good, and that will help a lot to give us some more opportunities.

"But by no means, am I an offensive coordinator, so it's hard to speak to that. I'm sure there's a lot of things that go into calling games. Making sure you're calling the right plays (and) staying in control of the game. What is the defense doing? What are we gashing them on? So, there's a lot of things that go into it, but he did mention more opportunities on first and second down instead of third."

Fortunately for Mizzou, it has been helped out by the run game. Missouri has rushed for 203.3 yards per game, best for sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

Nate Noel had his best game of the year last week with 22 carries for 121 yards and Marcus Carroll had 12 rushes for 57 yards.

"It's huge. I mean, you just look at the first couple of drives versus Boston College, we're gashing them on outside zone," Cook said. "Nate and Marcus are creasing it and making cuts on the third-level defenders, and that's huge. That's how you start drives, sustain drives and really wear down defenses."

Even redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts has found a role on some third-down passing plays.

"He has the best understanding and grasp of protection with also the size that you need," Drinkwitz said. "He's got good hands coming out of the backfield, consistent (and) physical as a blocker. Somebody that we can throw the ball to or hand the ball to in those situations, that we trust, and it takes a little bit off of Marcus and Nate's plate from a physicality standpoint. Especially, (because) we knew that Boston College was going to blitz and add green dogs on top of it. So, we knew we needed a back in there who could hold up physically and try not to add extra contact."

When Missouri faces Vandy in Week 4, it'll be facing the nation's 46th-ranked defense at 298 yards per game and a pass defense that ranks 73rd at 207.3 yards per game. However, the Commodores are coming off a 36-32 loss to Georgia State where they allowed quarterback Christian Veilleaux to to put up 270 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns while being 3-of-5 on deep passes for 80 yards, two touchdowns and a PFF passing grade of 91.3.

All that to say, the Tigers should be able to find a couple of opportunities to exploit Vandy's secondary. They just have to capitalize on those opportunities.