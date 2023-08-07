He talked to the media on Friday about his time as a Tiger so far and being able to go up against one of the nation's top cornerback tandems in Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw , who also talked to the media last week.

On the offensive side of the ball, there are a lot of new additions and moving parts for the Tigers like Oklahoma wide receiver transfer Theo Wease .

It was an up-and-down four years in Norman for the former five-star and Oklahoma Sooner.

Wease had a solid sophomore campaign in 2020 that saw him rack up 37 receptions for 530 yards and four touchdowns only for him to miss all of the next season with a foot injury.

By the time he recovered from his injury, his head coach Lincoln Riley had already left for the job at Southern California.

Wease made the best of what he could out of his new situation with head coach Brent Venables at the helm, and finished the 2022 campaign with 19 receptions for 378 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal at the end of November and less than two weeks later he joined the Tigers where he feels a lot more comfortable in an offense where he should have a much bigger role.

"(My role) it's not similar (to what it was at Oklahoma)," Wease said. "But, I'm excited 一it's way better. I'm able to play on both sides 一 outside or inside, (and) run every route on the route tree. Pretty much everything. It's a night-and-day thing."

Wease ran with the first team through the first week of practice and is expected to replace Luther Burden III on the outside as the starting x-receiver as Burden moves to the slot.

In Wease's eight months in Columbia, Burden has already made quite an impression on him on the field, but these two aren't strangers to each other. Wease was in Oklahoma and believes he was one of the people to get Burden to commit to the Sooners.

"I met him a couple of times and I want to say I was a part of the reason he committed to Oklahoma," Wease said jokingly. "But I know when I'm on the field with Luther, I can't get double-teamed, so that's definitely a plus. Luther is a great athlete, and I'm trying to help him get to the next level every day. He's probably the second-best receiver I've played with. I've played with CeeDee Lamb."

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has acknowledged the wide receiver group as the deepest position group on the team, and even though Wease is expected to have a starting role once the season comes around, he knows that it's a spot he'll have to earn every week.

"I've got to come to work every day," Wease said. "I've got guys that I'm telling them to take my spot. I'm not holding the keys or extra information that I know. I'm putting them on game and I want them to (try and) take my spot because that'll make everybody better in the room.

"They (all of the freshman wide receivers) all got a certain mindset and they want to work. It's not too many freshmen you see when they get on campus and want to put in extra work, extra film study and keeping their heads in the playbook. As an older guy, we love seeing that."

The praise didn't just stop with the wide receivers, though.

It was extended to Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw, who Wease feels thankful to be able to compete against on a daily basis in practice.

"I'm blessed to go against them every day," Wease said. "I embrace that to the fullest. Two great athletes. I just know when I'm lining up across from them I've got to come with it every day."

While Wease was extending praise to everyone else, it was Drinkwitz who extended some praise to Wease at the conclusion of the first week of camp for him finally settling into his role on the team.

"I think when Theo got here I think there was a lot of wanting to prove himself immediately and sometimes that leads to pressure and performance anxiety and he's really just gone to work," Drinkwitz said. "Either the first or second day (of camp) he got player of the day and I said I love it because I didn't hear him all day.

"I just saw him making plays and he's really matured. Now, he's back to talking and he's backing it up good."