Mizzou freshman Sean Durugordon to transfer

Less than a season into his college career, freshman Sean Durugordon has entered the transfer portal, PowerMizzou has confirmed with a team spokesperson. Durugordon appeared in 12 games for the Tigers this season, averaging 3.2 points in 5.5 minutes.

The raw freshman scored a season-high 11 points in six minutes during Missouri's loss at Kansas. Stuck behind Javon Pickett, DaJuan Gordon and Amari Davis on the depth chart, Durugordon played double-digit minutes only one time this season. He did not appear in Missouri’s past two games.

Durugordon graduated high school early and enrolled at Missouri a year ago but did not play last season. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-7 wing chose Missouri over the likes of Arizona State, Auburn, Seton Hall and Georgia.

Following the departure of Durugordon, Missouri will have just 11 players available for the remainder of this season. The Tigers have signed two high school prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, meaning no one else would have to leave the roster between now and next season. For each additional departure, the team will have room to add an additional player.