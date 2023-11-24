Missouri (9-2, 5-2) scored a 33-31 win over Florida last week and maintained its No. 9 College Football Playoff poll ranking, and with one more win it can hoist the Battle Line Trophy and clinch a New Year's Six bowl. Arkansas (4-7, 1-6) is coming off of a 20-point win over Florida International and is looking to score the upset en route to reclaiming the Battle Line Trophy it last held in 2021.

Advertisement

Kickoff Information Time: 3:00 p.m. CT Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark. TV: CBS (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Amanda Guerra) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Series history: Missouri 10-4 Spread: Missouri -9

Mizzou Injury Report QB Brady Cook: Probable HB Cody Schrader: Probable WR Luther Burden III: Probable DT Realus George: Probable LB Ty'Ron Hopper: Game-time decision LB Chuck Hicks: Questionable LT Javon Foster: Questionable CB Ennis Rakestraw: Out

About Arkansas

Sam Pittman's team may be playing with a bigger chip on its shoulder after it was announced that Arkansas plans to retain Pittman, which the current roster seems to be okay with. Arkansas has struggled this year, but its record doesn't truly tell the tale. From Weeks 3-10 (including Week 9 bye), the Razorbacks were in a one-score game in six of seven contests and went 1-5 in those games. During that seven-game stretch, they were 1-6. Injuries to star running back Rocket Sanders have been a significant blow to the team's run game and he was only able to appear in six games this year. It was announced earlier in the week that he will be missing the game due to shoulder surgery, and fellow running back Rashod Dubinion will also be out after undergoing his own surgery this week. That means the offense will continue to lean on quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has not only completed 63.9% of his passes for 2,105 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions but is the team's leading rusher with 437 yards and two touchdowns. "He's a big physical runner. You know, he's so strong," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "There are a couple of clips in the Florida game of him just overpowering guys, and he looks for the contact, ... especially when he's in the pocket, you can't go low because that's a personal foul and can't go high because you're gonna bounce off of him." Arkansas is 88th in rushing at 140.1 yards per game with eight touchdowns. So, it'll be interesting how much it chooses to run and how effective it’ll be against a stingy 35th-ranked Mizzou run defense allowing 124.8 yards per game. The Razorbacks will likely have to turn to the passing game, which has struggled even more than the run game. The Razorbacks' passing attack ranks 99th in the FBS, averaging 195.6 yards per game. Despite having five receivers who stand at 6-foot-4 or taller, the only one who has truly stood out is Texas A&M Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong, who leads the team in all three major receiving categories. He's recorded 52 receptions for 724 yards and four touchdowns. The second leading receiver, Isaac TeSlaa has 32 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns. If Missouri stops the run, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see defensive coordinator Blake Baker dial up some pressure and be even more aggressive than he already is as his defense hunts takeaways.

The Razorbacks enter the game with the 47th-best defense in the nation (one spot above Mizzou), allowing 356 yards per game and also has the 65th-ranked scoring defense allowing 26.09 points per game. However, their numbers against conference opponents are a little different. In seven games versus SEC opponents, the Razorbacks are allowing 400.42 yards per game and 30 points per game. Their 56th-ranked run defense (allowing 145.0 yards per game) is led by EDGE Landon Jackson, who has a team high 13.5 tackles for loss to go along with a team-high 6.5 sacks, 42 tackles and a pass deflection. Second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss with four and 8.5, respectively, is former Mizzou defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat. He also has 16 tackles. Linebacker Jaheim Thomas is fifth in the league in tackles with 87, to go with 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections. For Arkansas' 42nd-ranked pass defense, allowing 211 yards per game, they have Dwight McGlothern, who is the the nation's highest graded cornerback at 91.9, according to PFF College. Despite his grade, and tying for the team lead in interceptions with three, to go with his 16 tackles, six pass deflections and forced fumble in eight games, his playing time has been cut in recent weeks. He came off the bench in two of the last three games, including last week's game versus FIU. He's only allowed nine receptions on 22 targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Safety Al Walcott is the other person with three interceptions and has returned one of for a touchdown. He also has 55 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass deflections. Something else to be mindful of is kicker Cam Little, who has made all 31 of his PATs and 20-of-24 (83.3%) field goal attempts. He's 4-of-5 on field goals over 50 yards and has a long of 56 yards. Arkansas won't be able to afford to many field goals against Missouri but it may be the thing that keeps them in the game if it can't find the end zone. Missouri knows all to well about this because it relied on Harrison Mevis heavily last week. Also, the Razorbacks' punt return unit is 17th in the nation, averaging 12.93 yards per return and has returned one for a touchdown this season thanks to Isaiah Satenga. Arkansas has a talented roster full of All-SEC and even NFL talent, it’s just been inconsistent. If it can put it together this week then it may be in the same space Florida was in last week in the final moments with a chance to win.

Bold prediction

1. Mizzou forces at least two turnovers. The Tigers have been good at forcing turnovers lately with nine in the last five games with back-to-back multi takeaway games the last two weeks. However, they're still 90th in the nation in takeaways with 13. So, a takeaway isn't a given. However, I think they get at least two on Friday, and make it three straight games of multiple takeaways. Bold predictions record: Last prediction: 1-0, Season: 9-8

Game Prediction

Jarod: If I've learned, or more so realized, anything it's that the SEC is still the SEC. I picked Missouri to get a two-score win over Florida and the Gators were less than 100 seconds away from scoring the upset. However, a team that was on the verge of firing their coach doesn’t exactly scream alarm bells. Missouri is on a mission and can’t afford to lose this game because getting into a New Year’s Six game becomes much harder with a third loss. It may be close in the first half, but I expect them to pull away at some point and win comfortably. I'll take Mizzou getting the win 36-21. Gabe: I think Missouri had its letdown last week and survived it. I also think Florida has more talent than Arkansas does. Especially without Rocket Sanders, I'm not sure the Razorbacks have the firepower to make Mizzou sweat like the Gators did. I think we see the best offensive performance of the SEC season in Fayetteville. Give me Missouri 44-24 as the Tigers polish off a ten-win season and await their New Year's Six destination.