Tiger baseball takes Braggin' Rights

Missouri broke a seven-game losing streak Tuesday night as the Tigers posted eight runs in the first two innings to build an 11-9 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Jackson Lovich, who went 8-of-14 with two home runs, a triple, a double and 10 RBI across the Tigers’ weekend series against Ole Miss, got the scoring started with his sixth home run in the first inning, bringing home Gehrig Goldbeck.

Mateo Serna then singled to center to score Cayden Nicolleto and put the Tigers up 3-0 after the first inning.

Then in the second, Lovich singled to center to score Kaden Peer, while leaving the bases loaded for Serna, who singled to score Goldbeck and Peyton Basler. Keegan Knutson then grounded out to score Lovich as the Tigers sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run frame. After two innings, the Tigers led 9-0.

In the sixth, Goldbeck extended the advantage to nine runs as he singled to center to score Basler.

Illinois chipped away as Collin Jennings sent a grand slam over the center-field wall, then a wile pitch scored another run before an RBI single cut the Tiger lead all the way to 9-6.

But Missouri responded with a Nicoletto home run in the seventh and a Lovich single to score Peer in the eighth.

Lovich went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored. That performance brings him to a .379 batting average with three doubles, one triple, six home runs and 25 RBI on the season. The home runs and RBI are co-team highs, tied with Serna.

Goldbeck went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Nicoletto homered for one of his two hits to go with two runs scored and an RBI. Serna had two hits and three RBI as the top four batters in the Tiger order combined to go 10-of-19, while the rest of the lineup was 2-of-17.

Wil Libbert started for the Tigers and earned the win bringing him to 2-2 this season. He threw 5+ innings and allowed four runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batter, while striking out five. Ben Smith pitched the sixth and allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out one.

Brock Lucas pitched the seventh, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk, while striking out two.

Then Xavier Lovett earned his second save of the year, pitching the final two innings and allowing one run on one hit and one walk.

Missouri (9-14, 0-6 SEC) will return to conference play with a weekend series hosting No. 7 Texas. The first matchup will be at 6 p.m. Friday, then the pair will match up at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.