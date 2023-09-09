The 133rd season of Missouri football got off to a good start with a 35-10 win over South Dakota in week one, and now the Tigers will set their sights on Middle Tennessee State (0-1), and get to 2-0 for the first time in the Eli Drinkwitz era. Meanwhile, MTSU is coming off a lopsided 56-7 loss to Alabama.

Kickoff Information Time: 6 p.m. CT Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+ (Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Series history: 1-1 Spread: Missouri -20.5

Mizzou Injury Report FS Jaylon Carlies: Questionable LB Chad Bailey: Questionable WR Daniel Blood: Questionable WR Peanut Houston: Questionable HB Michael Cox: Questionable C Bence Polgar: Out

About the Blue Raiders

In year 18 under Rick Stockstill, the Blue Raiders will be looking to take a 2-1 series lead over Missouri. He led the charge in 2016 when MTSU got a 51-45 win over the Tigers. The team that comes into Columbia on Saturday will be much different schematically than the one the Tigers faced in Week 1. The Blue Raiders run an uptempo Air Raid style offense with a desire to pass the ball vertically and do some run-pass-option (RPO). MTSU returns six starters on offense, led by running back Frank Peasant, who rushed for 777 yards and nine touchdowns last season while chipping in the receiving game with 28 receptions for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Center Wilson Kelly, right guard Keylan Rutledge, right tackle Jacqui Graham and left tackle Stephen Porcher all return as starters on the offensive line. However, the latter two have swapped spots with each other on the line. Wide receiver DJ England-Chisolm rounds out the returning starters. England-Chisolm had 23 receptions for 366 yards (15.9 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in nine games a year ago. Nick Vattiato replaces 3,100-yard passer Chase Cunningham at quarterback. Vattiato has some experience suiting up in nine games over his career. He was the 2021 Bahamas Bowl MVP after he helped lead the Blue Raiders to a 31-24 win over Toledo. Last week at Alabama, he completed 21-of-32 passes for 127 yards, a touchdown and an interception. "I think their quarterback does a really good job of running their offense," Drinwkitz said. "Obviously, he was the bowl game MVP two years ago. So, he has a lot of experience playing. You can just tell his mindset. He's very aggressive. He's competent in the scheme. He's well-coached. He knows where he needs to go with the ball and knows how to get out of trouble." Overall, Missouri's defense will have to find a way to get pressure on Vattiato and fast because he will have a quick trigger in passing situations to mask the deficiencies of this offensive line. Based on their 2022 PFF College grades, the offensive line leaves a lot to be desired. Rutledge was the team's best blocker last season with a total offense grade of 54.4. Graham had the best pass-blocking grade at 56.0, while Kelly had the best run-blocking grade at 60.4.

Defensively, MTSU runs a multiple defense that is very aggressive. Like Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker, MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer isn't afraid to blitz 一 a lot. MTSU brings back eight starters, including All-Conference USA second-team cornerback Teldrick Ross, and a pair of All-CUSA honorable mentions in defensive end Zaylin Wood and defensive tackle Marley Cook. Last season, Ross recorded 76 tackles, two tackles for loss, 20 pass deflections (best in the FBS), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Wood racked up 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and two fumble recoveries. Cook, one of the team's five team captains this season along with Wood, had 22 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a bat down. Since 2021, MTSU has recorded 62 takeaways (37 interceptions and 25 fumble recoveries). Also during that span, the Blue Raiders lead the FBS in defensive touchdowns with 10. Missouri did have one giveaway last week versus South Dakota when Sam Horn threw an interception. However, Brady Cook is running the show full-time again, and he's been pretty safe with the ball. He hasn't committed a turnover since Week 8 versus Vanderbilt last season. Mizzou shouldn't sleep on the Blue Raiders' run defense, either. MTSU was 22nd in the FBS in run defense and 23rd in tackles for loss last year. The Tigers' offensive line looked better last week against an inferior FCS opponent, but it was 123rd in tackles for loss allowed last season. The line will get a chance to prove that last week was more of the norm than an anomaly. MTSU is a heavy-blitz team, so if Brady Cook can take advantage of that in the passing game, the Tigers will be in good shape.

Bold predictions

1. Missouri gets four sacks Given what we know about the offensive line, Missouri may get more than four sacks, but again, Vattiato will be trying to get the ball out fast. Combine his quick trigger with the RPOs and the Blue Raiders speedsters like England-Chisolm, and it may be more difficult than one would think. However, Missouri doesn't need just a defensive lineman to get a sack, as seen last week by Marvin Burks getting a sack on a safety blitz. 2. Luther Burden gets his first 100-yard receiving game This doesn't seem too bold considering he's the face of the team, but before his career-high 96-yard performance in the season-opener, Burden had never eclipsed 66 receiving yards in a game. If Brady Cook can navigate the pressure from MTSU, this should be a big day for Burden. Bold predictions record: Last week: 0-3, Season: 0-3

Jarod: I have Missouri winning 20-17. I predicted a 50-6 win over South Dakota, and a number of unexpected things like missed field goals, lackadaisical play, an interception that led to a turnover, etc. led to just a 35-10 win. So, I'm trying to account for some of that. Plus, while I think Mizzou had a solid offensive game last week, I didn't see any fireworks. I'll need Mizzou to show me it can be a little more aggressive and put up points against a much better and more aggressive MTSU defense that is probably better than what it showed last week in Tuscaloosa. Gabe: With a few days to reflect on it, Missouri's win over South Dakota looks a little better to me than it did on first blush. It wasn't a complete success in all areas, but it was a businesslike W that could have easily been 41-10. Middle Tennessee is better than USD, but I'm not sure it's as good as either of the MTSU teams that have come into Columbia and should have gone 2-0. The Tigers don't have Alabama athletes, so I'm not going to predict 56-7, but I think they've got plenty of firepower to win this one fairly comfortably. Give me Mizzou 30-9 as Harrison Mevis gets right and makes 3/4 field goals.