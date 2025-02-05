What I'm looking at: Tennessee

Here’s a scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a win as the No. 15 Tigers (17-4, 6-2) take on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4) at 6 p.m. (SEC Network).

Tennessee spent five weeks at No. 1 in the rankings after starting the season 14-0 with wins against then-No. 13 Baylor, Virginia, Syracuse, Illinois and then-No. 23 Arkansas to kick off the SEC schedule.

But the Vols fell in a blowout to Florida, knocking Tennessee out of the top 5 for the next three weeks as the Volunteers struggled in a 3-4 stretch with wins against Texas, then-No. 23 Georgia, and then-No. 14 Mississippi State, while dropping games against Vanderbilt, No. 1 Auburn and then-No. 12 Kentucky after the loss to the Gators.

But the Volunteers got their revenge against Florida as they enter today’s matchup back in the top five after a 64-44 win against the Gators without starting guard Zakai Zeigler or starting forward Igor Milicic.

Both are expected to be back for today’s matchup.

The Volunteers come into the day with the No. 3 scoring defense in the country, allowing just 58.6 points per game, while scoring 74.5, still averaging a 15.9 scoring margin after dropping half of the team’s past eight games.

Tennessee shoots 44.4 percent from the field, 33.2 percent from 3 and 75.4 percent from the free-throw line with 14 attempts per game at the stripe.

The Volunteers hold opponents to just 36.1 percent overall, 26 percent from 3 and 72.6 percent on 11 free-throw attempts per game.

Opponents commit 13.4 turnovers per game against Tennessee, leading to 17.1 points per game, while the Volunteers block 5.2 shots per contest.

Fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier (6-foot-5, 207-pounds) leads the way for Tennessee with 17.9 points per game, while bringing down 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Ziegler (5-9, 172) is next at 12.3 points per game, while he is fifth in the country with an average of 7.4 assists per contest.

Senior guard Jordan Gainey (6-4, 190) adds 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench after starting for the first time this season against Florida in Zeigler’s absence.

Milicic (6-10, 225) adds 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while senior guard Jahmai Mashack (6-4, 202) has started all 22 games and adds 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Volunteers usually go with somewhere between a seven- and nine-player rotation, with sophomore forward Cade Philliips (6-9, 216), freshman guard Bishop Boswell (6-4, 203) and fifth-year guard Darlinstone Dubar (6-6, 220) coming off the bench regularly.

Tennessee is No. 4 in the NET rankings, Missouri is No. 19.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 12-10 and won last year’s lone matchup 72-67 in Columbia.

The Tigers last beat Tennessee on March 10, 2023 in the SEC Tournament, and won that season’s regular-season matchup in Knoxville on a DeAndre Gholston half-court buzzer beater.