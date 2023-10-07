No. 21 Missouri (5-0) hopes to extend its winning streak to six games when it hosts No. 23 LSU (3-2) in its Southeastern Conference home opener in Week 6. Mizzou is coming off its first double-digit win since Week 1 after defeating Vanderbilt, 38-21, last week in Nashville, while LSU is coming off a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss in an SEC West clash.

Kickoff Information Time: 11 a.m. CT Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo. TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden) Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, Chris Gervino) Series history: Missouri leads 2-1 Spread: LSU -5

Mizzou Injury Report DE Darius Robinson: Questionable OL Marcellus Johnson: Questionable WR Mekhi Miller: Out WR Peanut Houston: Out

About LSU

Fresh off an appearance in the SEC title game in its first season under Brian Kelly in 2022, the Tigers of LSU are looking to get back on track after losing a high-scoring affair against Mississippi in Week 5. Led by one of the best trios in college football in quarterback Jayden Daniels and receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., the Bayou Bengals' sixth-ranked offense will be looking to give Mizzou's 29th-ranked defense some issues. Daniels, who has stats worthy of a Heisman candidate, has been one of the most productive and efficient quarterbacks in the nation. So far this season, he's completed 73.1% of his passes for 1,710 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 292 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries (4.9 yards per carry). "He's a difficult challenge because he's an elite player. You know, from a statistics standpoint in all of the Heisman conversation or should be," Drinkwitz said on Media Day on Tuesday. "So, our defense is going to have to accept the challenge." Nabers, who seems to be in a neck-and-neck competition with Mizzou's Luther Burden III as the nation's best receiver, has recorded 40 receptions for 625 yards and five touchdowns. "(He's an) explosive player, yards after catch opportunity, can extend the field vertically. He has really good ball skills, body control and can make all different types of catches," Drinkwitz said of Nabers. He's recorded at least eight receptions for 100 yards in his last three games.

Thomas has actually been the more sought-after touchdown threat for Daniels this season and has five touchdowns in his last two games. He's recorded 33 receptions for 537 yards and eight touchdowns. These stats have already eclipsed his season totals from a year ago. Obviously, LSU wants to get the passing game going and have its sixth-ranked passing offense give trouble to Missouri 89th-ranked pass defense. Mizzou’s struggles in pass coverage may come as a bit of a surprise because the unit was good last year and brought back four returning starters at safety and corner and added some depth at the position in the transfer portal. Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw may be able to hang with the 1-2 punch LSU has in Nabers and Thomas, but inevitably, they will need help from the safeties on the backline, who have struggled immensely this season. Another poor outing by the safeties will have Mizzou in trouble. On top of trying to stop the vaunted LSU passing game it has to beware of LSU’s top-30 running game spearheaded by running back Logan Diggs, who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season and has rushed for 354 yards and three touchdowns. So, Missouri's eighth-ranked run defense must keep LSU's run game to a minimum in an effort to stop LSU from adding play action into its plans. Red zone defense, third down defense and takeaways will be huge in this game, especially considering LSU has punted just 10 times this season. If you want to know a little more as to why these specific things will be really important for this game, click here.

Defensively, LSU's defense leaves a lot to be desired. Defensive coordinator Matt House's unit has the 114th-ranked defense, 108th pass defense and 102nd run defense. Fortunately for LSU fans, the team still has Harold Perkins Jr., who the team has moved around quite a bit. At his best, he's a great pass rusher and run stopper on the EDGE. "I mean one of the elite players (Perkins) in our league. He creates havoc, not only in chasing down the play backside 一 a lot of people have tried to run counter to him, and he's able to beat the guard and get into the backfield to make plays," Drinkwitz said. "I've bet he's drawn a minimum of five holding calls against offensive linemen just because of the speed and quickness that he has. So, really an elite player there." He has recorded 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles. LSU has allowed 30 points or more in three of its four FBS games this season and its best defense may be more offense. Missouri's offense must capitalize when it's on offense with sustaining drives that result in touchdowns. Possessions that end in field goals or no points will hit harder than normal because of the caliber of LSU's offense. It will definitely be a battle of offenses but whoever’s defense can have the most impact will probably have the advantage in this matchup.

Bold Prediction

1. Cook sets a new career-high in passing yards Brady Cook had a career day last week against Vandy's 84th-ranked pass defense by completing 33-of-41 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Well, against a much worse pass defense, I think he should be able to eclipse 395 yards and have another career day. Bold predictions record: Last prediction: 2-0, Season: 6-4

Game Prediction

Jarod: This game will come down to which defense can stop the offense more. Who can force the other team to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown? I have much more confidence that if a defense is going to stop an offense it will be MIzzou's defense stopping LSU's offense. It won’t be easy, but if the game goes no higher than the mid 30s, I like Mizzou’s chances. Anything more than that is getting into deep waters that I don’t know if Missouri can handle. I'm going with Missouri to win 34-31.