ATHENS, GA--The Georgia Bulldogs have now won 26 games in a row. They have won 42 of 43. They are still on track to win a third consecutive national championship, something that hasn't been done since the end of the Second World War.

Georgia has been seriously pushed just three times in the 23 months since its last loss. Two of those times have now come against the Missouri Tigers. Last year's 26-22 loss by Mizzou felt like a little bit of a fluke. Saturday's 30-21 loss didn't.

If you think you're being set up for a defense of moral victories and an atta-boy thrown Mizzou's way after a close, but not quite effort against the Bulldogs, don't. Moral victories don't exist at this level. You win or you lose and Missouri lost. That matters.

It also matters that I didn't think they could win this game when I woke up on Saturday morning. Neither did most of you. But make no mistake, they did.

"We came here to win," running back Cody Schrader said. "We didn't get the job done."