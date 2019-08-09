"Since the SEC staff established its working group to study this issue in 2018, our staff has been working with campus leadership, including MU Chief of Police Doug Schwandt , and our Wellness Center team, to develop a detailed and thoughtful alcoholic beverage sales plan for Mizzou in the event that the SEC position on this issue were to change," athletics director Jim Sterk said in a statement. "Based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option."

It's official: Fans will be able to drink (legally) at Mizzou football games this fall. The school announced on Friday afternoon that it would sell beer and wine in Faurot Field this year.

The SEC lifted its conference-wide ban on such sales in May. Missouri is the fourth school to approve alcohol sales. Arkansas, Texas A&M and LSU have all announced they will sell it as well. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kentucky have said they will not sell alcohol this year. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida and Vanderbilt have not made an official decision to this point.

Missouri had previously sold alcohol only in premium seating. The school's release cited statistics that showed that the availability of alcohol stadium-wide reduced the number of alcohol-related incidents at both West Virginia and Ohio State.

"We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day," Sterk said. "We consider that a win-win for our fans."

The SEC change allows schools to sell alcohol at all sporting events, but Missouri has not yet given the green light to venues other than Faurot Field. The school's statement said it plans to monitor the impact of the change at football games before implementing beer and wine sales at other sporting events.

Missouri also clarified that alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter and fans will only be able to purchase two beverages at a time. There will also be a designated driving program, which "will provide free fountain drinks and other giveaways to fans who sign in at guest service booths throughout the stadium to serve as a sober driver for the day," as well as alcohol-free zones in Faurot Field.

While this has been the expected decision from Missouri all summer, it is now official. In less than a month, the tops will be popped at Faurot Field.