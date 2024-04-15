A few hours after picking up Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins , Missouri saw one of its own players exit through the portal in graduate senior wing John Tonje on Monday. Tonje is not yet officially in the portal, but intends to enter, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com .

The Omaha, Neb. native was the Tigers’ first transfer addition of the 2023 offseason, joining the black and gold after spending four seasons with Colorado State. In his last year with the Rams, Tonje averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Tonje was expected to be a significant contributor in Mizzou’s rotation this season but suffered a lower leg injury just before the start of the year that put him in a walking boot and kept him from practicing. Even when he was cleared to play, he didn’t appear to be 100% healthy. In his lone year at MU, he played just eight games, making four starts and putting up 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

Head coach Dennis Gates chose to shut Tonje down for the season after the team’s home game against South Carolina on Jan. 13 to preserve the player’s eligibility. Gates confirmed on Friday last week that the team submitted the paperwork for Tonje, along with graduate senior guard Caleb Grill, to receive a medical hardship waiver and should have no issues getting approved.

“There shouldn't be any hiccups because we have taken the measures, meaning with our compliance, but also with our trainers and doctors, to document what was needed to be documented in a way that helps, with integrity, to make sure that these guys are protected in a certain way,” Gates said. “So there shouldn't be any issues with them getting their extra years.”

Tonje becomes the fourth Tiger to depart from the team, joining Jesus Carralero Martin, Curt Lewis and Mabor Majak. With Perkins in and Tonje out, Missouri is back to 13 scholarship players on its roster.