Mizzou gymnastics dominates regional

(Photo by Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

The Missouri gymnastics team recorded the highest score on both the uneven bars and balance beam in the Seattle Regional on Friday, advancing to Sunday’s regional final. The Tigers took on Georgia, Arizona and Arizona State on Friday, scoring 197.650, while Arizona took second at 196.250, Georgia recorded 196.175 and Arizona State scored 196.050. The Tigers took on the floor exercise on the first rotation, scoring a 49.300. Jocelyn Moore led Missouri with a 9.900, while Rayna Light and Kaia Tanskanen both scored a 9.875, Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.850, Amari Celestine added a 9.800 and Hannah Horton recorded a 9.650. It was Tanskanen's second time ever competing on the floor.

The Tigers then went to the vault and scored a 49.225 as a team. Celestine claimed the vault title at 9.950, tying her career best, while Horton and Moore both scored 9.850 for a tie for sixth and Tanskanen recorded a 9.800 for 12th. Griffin and Elise Tisler both scored 9.775 for a tie for 15th.

Missouri then moved to the uneven bars and claimed the top three and four of the top five scores. Horton claimed the bars title at 9.950, marking her new career high, while Olivia Kelly and Mara Titarsolej tied for second at 9.925. Kyra Burns tied for fourth at 9.900 as the Tigers outscored any other team 49.550 to Georgia and Arizona State placed second-place 49.175 and Arizona scored 48.975. Moore placed eighth at 9.850 and Celestine recorded a 9.825.