Mizzou gymnastics dominates regional

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
The Missouri gymnastics team recorded the highest score on both the uneven bars and balance beam in the Seattle Regional on Friday, advancing to Sunday’s regional final.
The Tigers took on Georgia, Arizona and Arizona State on Friday, scoring 197.650, while Arizona took second at 196.250, Georgia recorded 196.175 and Arizona State scored 196.050.
The Tigers took on the floor exercise on the first rotation, scoring a 49.300.
Jocelyn Moore led Missouri with a 9.900, while Rayna Light and Kaia Tanskanen both scored a 9.875, Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.850, Amari Celestine added a 9.800 and Hannah Horton recorded a 9.650. It was Tanskanen's second time ever competing on the floor.
The Tigers then went to the vault and scored a 49.225 as a team.
Celestine claimed the vault title at 9.950, tying her career best, while Horton and Moore both scored 9.850 for a tie for sixth and Tanskanen recorded a 9.800 for 12th. Griffin and Elise Tisler both scored 9.775 for a tie for 15th.
Missouri then moved to the uneven bars and claimed the top three and four of the top five scores.
Horton claimed the bars title at 9.950, marking her new career high, while Olivia Kelly and Mara Titarsolej tied for second at 9.925. Kyra Burns tied for fourth at 9.900 as the Tigers outscored any other team 49.550 to Georgia and Arizona State placed second-place 49.175 and Arizona scored 48.975.
Moore placed eighth at 9.850 and Celestine recorded a 9.825.
Then the Tigers finished on the balance beam, scoring 49.575.
Helen Hu recorded her third perfect 10 of the season to claim the balance beam title, while Amy Wier, Addison Lawrence and Kelly all placed in a eight-way tie for second at 9.900.
Celestine and Railey Jackson tied for 10th at 9.875.
The Tigers and Arizona will advance to Sunday’s regional final against the top two from tonight’s second session among Oklahoma, Auburn, Nebraska and Illinois.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.