Mizzou gymnastics makes Final Four for first time

For the first time in program history, the Missouri Tigers’ gymnastics team is in the Final Four. The Tigers placed second in the first session of the Elite Eight on Thursday, just beating Florida 197.3000-197.2000 for the second spot. Oklahoma claimed first at 197.5500 and Alabama was third at 196.8250. The Tigers opened the meet on the floor exercise, posting a 49.2250, leaving the Tigers in third after one rotation. Kennedy Griffin and Jocelyn Moore led the Tigers by tying for 10th on the floor at 9.8750, while Hannah Horton, Kaia Tanskanen and Amari Celestine all scored 9.8250 to tie for 21st and Rayna Light scored 9.7875 for 26th.

The Tigers then went to the vault, posting a team score of 49.1250, leaving them .3 behind Florida for second place after two events. Elise Tisler led the Tigers on the vault with a 9.8750 for a tie for third, while Moore posted a 9.8625 for fifth. Celestine recorded a score of 9.8125 for a tie for 16th, while Tanskanen scored 9.8000 for 19th. Griffin added a 9.7750 for 21st and Horton finished in 28th at 9.2375.

The Tigers then rotated to the uneven bars and jumped ahead of Florida after the third rotation by posting a score of 49.4500 as a team. Mara Titarsolej tied for the top spot on the apparatus with a 9.9375, while Horton and Olivia Kelly both scored 9.8875 for a tie for eighth. Celestine scored 9.8750 for 12th and Moore added a 9.8625 for 15th. Kyra Burns scored 9.8375 for a tie for 19th.

With a .075 lead on Florida, there was no room for error as the Tigers transitioned to the balance beam, but there was none necessary as Missouri posted the highest team score of the final rotation at 49.5000. Helen Hu, on the final routine of the competition, posted a 9.9875 to claim the beam title for Missouri.

Addison Lawrence scored a 9.9125 for fifth, Kelly added a 9.8875 for a tie for seventh and Amy Wier posted a 9.8625 for 10th. Railey Jackson scored 9.8500 and Celestine added a 9.8125 for 20th.