Mizzou gymnastics takes fourth in SEC

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers matched their program-best finish in the SEC Championships on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
The Tigers posted a 197.400, while No. 2 LSU won the conference championship with a 198.200, No. 1 Oklahoma placed second at 197.925 and No. 3 Florida finished third at 197.825.
Graduate student Mara Titarsolej led the Tigers with a perfect 10 on the bars, the third time she has achieved the mark in her career and first time this season. She was co-champion on the bars.
Helen Hu claimed the SEC beam co-championship with a 9.925, while Missouri also sent Jocelyn Moore and Kennedy Griffin to the podium with both scoring 9.950 on the floor to earn co-silver medals.
Missouri scored 49.125 as a team on the beam, led by Hu, who earned the first conference championship of her career. Freshman Olivia Kelly added a 9.850. Amy Wier and Addison Lawrence both scored 9.800, while Abby Mueller added a 9.725 and Amari Celestine scored 9.750.
The Tigers combined for a 49.600 on the floor, the program’s second-best team score on the floor exercise in the championship meet.
Along with Moore and Griffin, Celestine scored a 9.925, Rayna Light added a 9.900, Hannah Horton scored a 9.875 and Elise Tisler added a 9.825.
Missouri added a 49.100 as a team on the vault.
Moore led the way with a 9.875, Celestine scored a 9.850, Griffin and Tisler both scored 9.800 and Kelly and Horton both scored 9.775.
The Tigers added a team total of 49.575 on the uneven bars.
Along with Titarsolej’s 10, Moore and Moore scored 9.925, Kyra Burns had a 9.900, Horton and Celestine both scored 9.875 and Kelly added a 9.850.
The Tigers will learn their NCAA Regional fate Monday at 11 a.m. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.