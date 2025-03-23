Mizzou gymnastics takes fourth in SEC

The No. 7 Missouri Tigers matched their program-best finish in the SEC Championships on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Tigers posted a 197.400, while No. 2 LSU won the conference championship with a 198.200, No. 1 Oklahoma placed second at 197.925 and No. 3 Florida finished third at 197.825.

Graduate student Mara Titarsolej led the Tigers with a perfect 10 on the bars, the third time she has achieved the mark in her career and first time this season. She was co-champion on the bars.

Helen Hu claimed the SEC beam co-championship with a 9.925, while Missouri also sent Jocelyn Moore and Kennedy Griffin to the podium with both scoring 9.950 on the floor to earn co-silver medals.

Missouri scored 49.125 as a team on the beam, led by Hu, who earned the first conference championship of her career. Freshman Olivia Kelly added a 9.850. Amy Wier and Addison Lawrence both scored 9.800, while Abby Mueller added a 9.725 and Amari Celestine scored 9.750.

