Mizzou gymnastics takes highest national finish in Tiger women's history

The Missouri Tigers gymnastics team didn’t just claim the program’s highest national finish in school history, it claimed that title for all Mizzou women’s programs.
Directly after the final scores were produced, the Tigers looked to have taken fourth at the national championship final, scoring 197.2125.
Oklahoma won the team championship at 198.0125, while UCLA was second at 197.6125 and Utah took third at 197.2375.
But after video review of Amy Wier's leadoff beam routine, her score was increased, moving the Tigers up to 197.250, overtaking Utah for third place.
The Tigers were the lowest seed in Saturday’s final group, coming is as the No. 7 team in the country compared to No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 UCLA.
Missouri opened the championship on the vault and Amari Celestine was the only Tiger to post a 9.9000 or better, meeting that mark while Jocelyn Moore scored a 9.8500, Hannah Horton added a 9.8375, Kaia Tanskanen scored a 9.8125 and Elise Tisler scored a 9.8000 for the Tigers’ counting scores. Missouri dropped Kennedy Griffin’s 9.7750.
The Tigers fell into fourth place and stayed there the rest of the way.
Missouri then rotated to the beams and did not post a single 9.9000.
Celestine led the way for the Tigers at 9.8625, while Moore and Mara Titarsolej each recorded a 9.8500, Kyra Burns added a 9.8250 and Horton scored a 9.7875 for the lowest Tiger counting score.
Olivia Kelly’s 9.7750 was dropped from the Tigers’ team score.
Missouri then rotated to the balance beam, where Helen Hu ended her fantastic collegiate career by once again claiming the even title.
Hu scored a 9.9625 to claim the beam titlewhile Celestine and Railey Jackson were tied at 9.8625 for the next Tiger scores. Wier and Addison Lawrence both posted 9.8500s for the final Tiger counting scores as Missouri dropped Kelly’s 9.8125.
With just the floor exercise to go, the Tigers had a shot to overcome Utah in the end, but weren’t quiet abot to hit the mark.
Griffin posted the Tigers’ highest score of the apparatus with a 9.9500, while Celestine finished her career with a 9.9125. Moore finished her career with a 9.9000, while Tanskanen scored a 9.8875 and Horton added a 9.8375. Missouri dropped Rayna Light’s 9.7625.
