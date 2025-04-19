Mizzou gymnastics takes highest national finish in Tiger women's history

The Missouri Tigers gymnastics team didn’t just claim the program’s highest national finish in school history, it claimed that title for all Mizzou women’s programs.

Directly after the final scores were produced, the Tigers looked to have taken fourth at the national championship final, scoring 197.2125.

Oklahoma won the team championship at 198.0125, while UCLA was second at 197.6125 and Utah took third at 197.2375.

But after video review of Amy Wier's leadoff beam routine, her score was increased, moving the Tigers up to 197.250, overtaking Utah for third place.

The Tigers were the lowest seed in Saturday’s final group, coming is as the No. 7 team in the country compared to No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 UCLA.

Missouri opened the championship on the vault and Amari Celestine was the only Tiger to post a 9.9000 or better, meeting that mark while Jocelyn Moore scored a 9.8500, Hannah Horton added a 9.8375, Kaia Tanskanen scored a 9.8125 and Elise Tisler scored a 9.8000 for the Tigers’ counting scores. Missouri dropped Kennedy Griffin’s 9.7750.

The Tigers fell into fourth place and stayed there the rest of the way.