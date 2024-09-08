PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Mizzou has gone from STP to TCB

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The preseason is over and it was a success. Mizzou had one goal in the season’s first two weeks: Don’t trip over your own feet. The Tigers stayed upright during a two-week span where quite a few others lost their balance.

Florida State has played its way out of the College Football Playoff with back to back losses. Notre Dame certainly should have; losing at home to Northern Illinois as a four-touchdown favorite should be automatic disqualification. LSU and Iowa have narrowed their margins for error. Michigan doesn’t look capable.

Missouri, meanwhile, took care of business with ease for a second week in a row. The Tigers beat up on Buffalo 38-0. They’ve outscored their opponents 59-0 in the first half. Yes, the competition has been subpar. That goes without saying. But Northern Illinois is hardly a juggernaut. Bowling Green, which took Penn State to the brink in Happy Valley, wasn’t scaring many Nittany Lions fans before kickoff. Missouri has done what it needed to do.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Advertisement
Brady Cook goes over the top to finish off a 31-yard touchdown run in Mizzou's 38-0 win over Buffalo
Brady Cook goes over the top to finish off a 31-yard touchdown run in Mizzou's 38-0 win over Buffalo (Kylie Daniel)

Now the tests begin. Nine of the final ten games are against Power Five competition, eight of them against the SEC. Boston College comes to town next week at 2-0 after ending the Seminoles’ season and beating up Duquesne 56-0 on Saturday. After that it’s Vanderbilt, also 2-0 after beating Virginia Tech and Alcorn State.

In most ways, Missouri’s first two games of the season were its two easiest. Murray State was a bad FCS team and Buffalo a bad MAC team. The Tigers get just one more break, an October road trip to Massachusetts. But the first two weeks were a test of a different sort. A loss would have virtually disqualified Missouri from playoff consideration. Until they lose, thanks to the new 12-team format, the Tigers may not face a make or break game other than the one against UMASS.

Sure, it’s easy to argue if you lose to BC or Vandy you’re not good enough to make the playoff anyway. And that’s most likely true. But weird things happen in college football and one week hardly ever seems to foretell the next one. A season is 12 individual pop quizzes graded on a pass/fail basis. Missouri has passed the first two. Ten more remain. They can probably afford one failure as long as it doesn’t happen in Amherst and they might get away with two.

The only things we were likely to find out about the Tigers for sure in the first two weeks of the season were likely to be negative. We might find out they weren’t nearly as good as they’d been hyped up to be. We might find out they couldn’t handle the attention. We might find out they weren’t ready for prime time. We don’t know for sure that any of those things aren’t true, but we also didn’t get confirmation of anything negative. The fact that Missouri came out and handled its business should count for something. It does to the head coach.

“That was actually the pregame speech was take advantage of opportunities and don’t disrespect the fans or the game by assuming the other team’s not going to play,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “We’ve got to play as hard as we can and really pleased with those guys.”

“I think it’s easy for certain teams to overlook opponents, waste the opportunity you have to dominate the way we’ve done,” quarterback Brady Cook said.

Missouri couldn’t punch its ticket to the playoff in these two weeks. But it could absolutely play its way out of it. Think of it like you think of the cliche about the Masters. They always say the Masters doesn’t start till the back nine on Sunday. You can’t win it on Thursday, but you sure as hell can lose it. Missouri hasn’t won anything. But it hasn’t lost anything either.

The Tigers know they’re just getting started.

Missouri is 2-0 despite limited production from Luther Burden III who left Saturday's game in the first half with an illness
Missouri is 2-0 despite limited production from Luther Burden III who left Saturday's game in the first half with an illness (Kylie Daniel)

“Everything is just gonna keep on getting tougher and tougher each week as we go,” sophomore safety Marvin Burks Jr. said.

Indeed it is. Missouri’s two easiest games—or at least two of the easiest three—are over. The competition is going to get better. But Missouri thinks it’s got plenty of room to improve as well.

“I'm pleased with where we're at. We're not we're not we're not clicking at 100% just yet,” Drinkwitz said. “So that's good news, man. That's really good news for us. I'd hate for us to be as good as we're going to be all year.”

And that’s really the whole thing. Missouri has done what it should do. If it plays this way in six weeks in Tuscaloosa, will it be good enough? Maybe not. But Missouri doesn’t play Alabama tomorrow. It has six weeks to improve. Last year’s team didn’t really hit its stride until at least week three against Kansas State, and arguably quite a bit later than that. The Tigers won six of their last seven games in 2023 with the lone loss a down to the final few minutes affair at top-ranked Georgia. They weren’t all that good in week two, but by week ten nobody wanted to play them.

So don’t make the assumption this team is a finished product. If it is, Drinkwitz and his staff won’t have done a very good job. Missouri has back-to-back shutouts under a new defensive coordinator. They don’t have a running back who carried the ball last year and have multiple new players on every level of the defense. And, still, they’re 2-0 by a combined score of 89-0.

It can get better. But it’s been pretty good already. Not everybody in the top ten can say that after two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taXp6b3UtaGFzLWdvbmUtZnJvbS1zdHAtdG8tdGNiIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZt aXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1penpvdS1oYXMtZ29uZS1m cm9tLXN0cC10by10Y2ImYzU9MjAyMjczMzExOSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=