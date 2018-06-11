Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 14:19:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Mizzou high on QB target's list after weekend official

Oilfcmjmspo3hpaghczq
Connor Bazelak
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Archbishop Alter (Oh.) quarterback Connor Bazelak already visited Missouri back in March on an unofficial visit. His return trip to Columbia this past weekend was that of the official variety, wher...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}