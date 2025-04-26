Wil Libbert is getting back to himself

Wil Libbert has his stuff back after Tommy John surgery and is getting back into form on the mound for Mizzou.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III was the second former Missouri player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
John Garcia Jr. has a prediction for former Missouri receiver Luther Burden III.
After making his first trip to Missouri for the Oklahoma game, Alex Patton returned for a spring practice.
The Portal windows are closing and we are helping you close out the Spring Portal season in this week's Friday File.
