Mizzou hires Duquesne assistant Steve Wright

A source has confirmed to MizzouToday that Dennis Gates has filled one of his two open positions on the coaching staff.

Steve Wright, who was a video coordinator on Gates' Cleveland State staff in 2019-20, is coming off his second season with the Duquesne Dukes.

In Year 1, Wright helped the team to a 25-12 overall mark with a 10-8 record in Atlantic 10 play as well as the Dukes’ first A-10 Championship and auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament since 1977. But Year 2 had a fall off to 13-19, 8-10.

Wright spent the previous three years at his alma mater, Bowling Green on Michael Huger’s staff.

Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce was also an assistant on Gates’ 2020 Cleveland State staff.

Wright has also coached at the JUCO level as an assistant at Columbus State Community College, where he helped lead the Cougars to a 25-8 record and a trip to the NJCAA Division II Tournament in 2015-16.

He also served as an assistant at the University of the Cumberlands (NAIA Division I) in 2012-13.

Wright played for Dan Dakich at Bowling Green from 2003-06 as a point guard. He completed his college career at Northern Kentucky where he was a Division II All-American in 2007. From 2007-11, Wright played professionally in Germany and Finland.

Gates had two coaching positions to fill after the departures of Charlton “C.Y.” Young and Rob Summers, now he will have one remaining spot on the staff.