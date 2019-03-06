“We’ve got vision, “head coach Robin Pingeton said. “We’ve got plans. Again, anything happens in March. But it would be awesome, I would be so excited for them… Regardless of what happens, [Cunningham and Porter] have left a legacy behind.”

But their 1-3 career record in the SEC tournament also lingers with them. It's a narrative Cunningham and Porter home to change this year, starting Thursday, when the Tigers face the winner of Wednesday's matchup between Ole Miss and Florida.

Seniors Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter have crafted quite the legacy during the past four years. Both players will be remembered as hometown heroes that changed the trajectory of Missouri's program.

Missouri made history in the SEC Tournament last March when the Tigers defeated Ole Miss 59-50. It was the first SEC tournament victory in school history. The win ended 0-5 start for the Tigers after joining the SEC in 2012.

This year, the Tigers are riding a two-game winning streak heading into tournament play. That momentum, coupled with a better understanding of how to win in Nashville, brings added optimism to the tournament game on Thursday.

“Last year everyone was just drained,” Cunningham said. “I think that second game just felt weird. It just felt different. I think for us to finally win one was big for us. But this team right here has a lot more potential.”

Cunningham was nominated to All-SEC First Team for the third season in a row this year. She averaged 17.3 points a game and shot 40.7 percent from three. She finished first in three-pointers made and three-point percentage in the SEC.

One of the reasons for the optimism headed into this season's tournament has been the play of Porter down the stretch. She was named SEC sixth woman of the year on Tuesday, despite only playing in 17 games this season and starting in 10 of them.

Porter filled Missouri’s biggest need when she returned to the team in December after medically retiring due to a knee injury. She knew there would issues with her knee and that it would “never be perfect." However, she grew into her own offensively with added reps and a growing chemistry with the team. Her ability to draw fouls and finish through contact was on full display for the Tigers at the end of the regular season.

Porter averaged 7.7 points a game this year and really turned it on in the Tigers' last four games. She had three games in double-figures, shot 73 percent from the field and averaged 13 points during that span.

She expanded her role in the offense and controlled the paint on both sides of the floor for Missouri. That presence helped the Tigers only give up 58.4 points a game, which is best in the SEC. Twelve of the 14 teams in the SEC gave up more than 60 points a game in SEC play. The Tigers held seven opponents under 60 points in conference play.

“A lot of times people don’t count us as one of the most athletic teams in the SEC,” Porter said. “But we work hard and that’s what that stat shows."

Another player to step up late for Missouri was junior Jordan Chavis. Chavis was thrust into a bigger role after freshman Akira Levy’s season-ending injury. Chavis' minutes declined from last season, but she slid in seamlessly into the lineup during the Tigers' first game without Levy, scoring 11 points in 27 minutes against Arkansas.

According to Pingeton, that's a testament to Chavis' commitment to staying ready. Chavis shot 28 percent from three-point range this season but shot 37.9 percent a year ago. She can add to a Tigers team that was already first in the SEC in three-point percentage.

It’s an interesting time of the year for Missouri. The team has proven that it can compete with the top of the conference with wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M. However, the Tigers also have lost to bottom-feeders Florida and LSU. Cunningham wouldn't mind another shot at the Gators on Thursday.

“Personally, I just want Florida,” Cunningham said. “Little bit of revenge, just because we just didn’t play Mizzou basketball. I think it would be really fun to play Florida. But if we get Ole Miss, too, either one will be a challenge.”

Pingeton stressed that the team is “in a good place” while speaking with reporters on Tuesday, but she also acknowledged that anything can happen in March — good or bad. With a win Thursday, Missouri has a chance to play No. 13 Kentucky on Friday. Another victory and a first-ever trip to the SEC tournament semifinals would further cement the legacy of this senior class.