Mizzou interested in 2024 in-state OL Talan Chandler

For the 6-foot-4, 280-pound rising sophomore, the visit served as another great opportunity to continue building his relationship with the Missouri coaching staff.

Lutheran (Mo.) two-way lineman Talan Chandler is no stranger to Missouri. The 2024 prospect camped with the Tigers last summer, visited for a game in October, and recently returned to Columbia to check out spring practice.

"It went well, I had a good time," Chandler said of his visit. "It was great to catch up with coach KP (Kevin Pendleton) and Coach (Marcus) Johnson again. Practice was a fun time to watch and pick up some stuff and film was good. I learned some great stuff. It was a good time."

Chandler plays along the offensive and defensive lines for his defending Class 2 state championship team that went 12-2 this past season.

Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson likes Chandler's trajectory along the interior of the offense at either guard or center.

"He (Johnson) has mentioned a few times that he really loves my drive and says that he loves how hard I work. He says that I have good technique and that I could be a great center for them."

"Coach is just a really chill and down to earth guy, but I love the energy he has when he’s coaching. I love how he gets into guys, he doesn’t let them slack. He’s a really good coach and I enjoy learning from him."

Missouri will continue to monitor the progression of Chandler throughout the spring and into the summer.

"They said they want me to get back up there at camp, they also said they want to get out in the spring and come see me at my school."

In the meantime, Chandler has a busy schedule of visits upcoming with a trip to Memphis on March 24th. Then he has a Big Ten visit swing set for next month with scheduled trips to Wisconsin on April 14th, Northwestern on the 15th, and Illinois on the 16th.