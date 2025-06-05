Mizzou is building its brotherhood through service

We’re onto Week 5 in my look into the biggest changes on each roster the Missouri Tigers will face this football season.
Class of 2026 three-star Javonte Smith officially visited Missouri to kick off his summer travels.
Class of 2026 three-star Braxton Lindsey bonded with Missouri coaches on their connections to his home state.
As Keisha Taylor wished Brendon Haygood goodbye, she left her son with words of wisdom on his apartment wall.
After spending 18 on the mat as a competitor, Mizzou Tiger wrestling great Keegan O'Toole is shifting to the corner.
