Aaron Rowe has been a household name around basketball circles in Columbia, Mo. for quite a few years. On Tuesday afternoon, he let everyone know that's going to continue for a few more years. The 2025 Father Tolton point guard committed to the hometown Tigers over Kansas State and Tennessee. "I was ready to commit so I could be the first person in my class to commit to Mizzou," Rowe told PowerMizzou.com. "I already knew it was going to be Mizzou so I might as well get it out of the way."

Rowe has been a hot commodity since his freshman year at Tolton. He was a quick offer for Dennis Gates when Gates took the Mizzou job in March of 2022 and the Columbia native quickly formed a bond with the Tigers' new coaching staff. "Coach Gates has done a lot to the program," Rowe said. "They started winning, started bringing a lot of fans to the games. I feel like Coach Gates has done a lot to build the program and he's still doing that with one of the best recruiting classes for 2024 this upcoming year." Rowe spent his sophomore season at Link Prep in Branson, but moved back to Columbia last month and will play his final year-and-a-half back at Tolton. He said going to Link was one of the best decisions he has made and gave him a taste of playing against elite competition day in and day out, but returning home and taking an official visit two weeks ago sealed the deal for the nation's No. 25 overall prospect.